Interview with the Ergo Board of Directors: “The failure of the Riga reform would be an obstacle for all” – the economy

Interest rates are falling, but people are still taking out life insurance. Where does loyalty come from, is it worth it and do life insurance companies actually invest money better than private individuals? Questions to Michael Fauser, 56, who is responsible for life insurance on the board of directors of Ergo Insurance.

Mr Fauser, German insurance companies sold significantly less life insurance last year. What about Ergo?

Although fewer new contracts were concluded in this sector, premium income in this sector remained roughly the same in new business.

Does that mean fewer new but bigger contracts?

Yes, and that is quite a success. 2019 was an absolute record year, so the bar was high. In addition, life insurance is a product that requires a lot of advice – consulting under Corona’s terms was not easy last year.

Michael Fauser is responsible for life insurance on the Ergo Board of Directors. Photo: ERGO Group AG

And how was your business?

We are very satisfied. We signed more new contracts than in the previous year and premium income was roughly the same as last year. Here, it pays to have moved digitally in recent years and now we can offer our customers comprehensive online advice. And we can see that the offer is well received.

Life insurance hardly pays interest. Where does the unshakable loyalty of German citizens to this product come from?

Especially in uncertain times and due to low and even criminal interest rates on loan balances, people are looking for alternatives to a safe investment with solid investment opportunities – especially if they want to take action in old age. Life insurance with many contracts and insured persons is a good choice. Because protection here takes place collectively and over time. This is a better way to compensate for low interest rates. In addition, life insurance is the only product on the German pension market that guarantees a lifetime pension.

The number of new contracts fell last year, but contracts increased. Photo: dpa-tmn

Insurance mathematicians suggest that the guaranteed interest rate, which insurance companies guarantee to their customers throughout the contract period, should be reduced from 0.9 to 0.25 percent. So why not get rid of it right away?

Guaranteed interest shows only what the customer at least gets. Usually it’s still a lot up. It is therefore all the more important for customers to be able to flexibly design their investment options to get the best out of them.

The old insurance of Victoria and Hamburg-Mannheimer are still under the umbrella of Ergo. Their contracts are now running short, but some still have high guaranteed interest rates. You can no longer earn such interest on the capital markets. How dangerous are contaminated sites?

At an early stage, we hedged against low interest rates and chose investments with a very long-term outlook. In this way, we ensure that interest is guaranteed by a sufficiently high current income, while avoiding that guarantee promises run longer than the investments from which they are financed. You can see that we are very well placed here from our high valuation reserves. These reserves arise whenever the market value of an investment is higher than the original purchase price.

Your competitor, Allianz, said goodbye to the promise of new life contracts that customers would at least get their paid-up capital back at the end of the contract period. Are you planning to do that too?

We still offer products with a 100% gross premium guarantee to customers who wish to do so. This means you will definitely get back all your posts. At the same time, however, in recent years we have deliberately expanded our offer with more flexible capital market-oriented products that offer higher potential returns. Depending on the tariff, the customer can choose between an investment strategy more focused on security and return. It will be seen how the industry will react to the reduction of the guaranteed interest rate to 0.25 percent. The question of the future of contribution guarantees will certainly arise again.

Unnecessary effort: interest rates do not rise. Photo: Getty Images

Why?

Because guaranteed or maximum actuarial interest, as it is rightly called, sets limits on interest on the customer’s money, and therefore on capital investment. I expect that with a guaranteed interest rate of 0.25 percent, almost all insurers will say goodbye to the gross premium guarantee.

With the Riester pension, it is a legal requirement for savers to receive one hundred percent of their contributions.

That is true and must change as soon as possible. The current regulation is no longer up to date and actively excludes policyholders with their pension provision from capital market opportunities in the form of higher returns. But that is only one point that Riester must address.

What else?

Riester must be easier. Allowances that have already been paid cannot be recovered because the permit has not been checked in advance. This leads to understandable frustration between insured persons and unnecessary bureaucratic efforts by providers. In addition, there is a need for general simplification of information requirements.

What do you mean?

There is a sample calculation in each insurance offer, for which the legislator prescribes another model calculation, in the future more information will be available at EU level … I am convinced that this excess of information will not help consumers. Instead, the information should focus on what is really important for educating customers and for their actual orientation. This is where legislators in Germany and, at the European level, life insurance companies themselves are in demand.

In a coalition agreement, black and red agreed on a pension reform in the Riester. But now it looks as if it is no longer working in this legislative term. Would that be the end for Riester?

If the reports turned out to be true, it would be a major obstacle for all insured persons. Riester is a very important and good product that allows many people who would not otherwise be able to afford it, which is a form of private pension provision. After all, more than 16 million. The contracts have been signed since the launch, which is a success story at the end of the day. There is no doubt that reform is needed, but there are also good proposals that need to be made. I would like the reform to come during this legislative term – especially with regard to social policy.

Families with children benefit from Riester funding. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

But don’t high-income people in particular sign Riester contracts to secure tax benefits?

No, Restier contracts are often made by people who would not normally be considered high-income people. And that is exactly what the offer is focused on. Take, for example, a single mother or a single father with three children. These people hardly have to pay their own contribution, but they receive high contributions.

Doesn’t everyone have the Riester Treaty, who wants it?

Surely there are still new offers. Last year, 300,000 new Riester contracts were sold in the sector. After the reform, it would certainly be more.

Consumer advocates reject the Riester’s pension because of the high costs and instead demand a pension fund in which all citizens should be protected.

The experience with state funds is not convincing in practice. There are plenty of examples. In Ireland, for example, the old-age pension fund was used to rescue banks during the financial crisis. It is better to leave old-age care to private providers. That is why I am in favor of strengthening the third pillar of old age and further promoting private security.

After the basic pension, Hubertus Heil is planning another big thing: the Federal Minister of Labor wants self-employed people to ensure old age … Photo: dpa

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil wants to force all self-employed people to retire. They should be able to choose whether to receive a statutory pension or to choose private insurance, such as a basic pension. How do you find out?

I think it is absolutely right to prevent the self-employed from becoming poor in old age. The self-employed have little or no entitlement to statutory benefits. We are currently seeing how quickly this group can get into financial difficulties as a result of the deadlock that is preparing many self-employed people for business. However, in view of these burdens, there should, in my view, be transitional periods in order to avoid further financial burdens at present.

How do you advertise a basic pension for the self-employed? Why should someone come to you instead of the statutory pension insurance?

The advantage is better planning. With private insurance, money is saved for individuals. So you can calculate what comes out later. In contrast, with statutory pension insurance, you depend on having enough contributors to fund your pension later. Until then, no one knows for sure if it will work.

Saving with a private solution is not easy at the moment.

I do not think. There are certainly attractive investment opportunities in life insurance, regardless of the available budget. You can take a basic pension, for example, purely investment-linked, for example through equity funds. You get a 100% capital quota and attractive potential returns. Each amount counts.

How high is the allocation of Ergo shares?

That’s 6.8 percent.

That’s not much.

We also invest in other attractive and sustainable systems, such as wind farms.

Investment: Ergo finances wind farms Photo: dpa

You have recently started offering your customers life insurance, in which money is invested exclusively in sustainable investments.

It is true. Our “Eco-Rente Chance” is an investment pension insurance that includes only sustainably certified funds. We offer an ecological guest house through our daughter “Ergo Life”. It has organized its entire business operations in a CO2-neutral way, and Ergo Life’s investments are also based on sustainable values.

Which are they?

We focus on joint sustainability assessment. The funds take into account environmental, social and sustainable corporate governance aspects. This means, for example, that we do not buy corporate bonds from coal producers.

Not a previous income?

No. Sustainability in old age is becoming increasingly important. This issue is particularly important for younger people and families and is increasingly paying attention to sustainable investment. And more and more companies are attaching importance to their capital investments. This has a positive effect on return.