Time to change for CNNum

On February 11, the CNNum (National Digital Council) announced the renewal of its members and major changes to be made internally in relation to the approach to the digital issue. This new CNNum opens its doors to more multidisciplinary researchers and unloads personalities from the world of startups and the digital economy.

CNNum wants to approach the digital as a fact of society

CNNum’s new mission could be summed up in one sentence: “To question our relationship with the digital”. As President of this new National Digital Council for the next two years, we find Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles, Managing Director of Groupe Crédit du Nord, and Gilles Babinet, multi-entrepreneur. A real strategic change that Emmanuel Macron’s government wants and that sees this unity as an antidote to “technological solutionism”. From now on, scientists, philosophers, sociologists, psychologists, anthropologists and economists will be part of CNNum.

Speaking at the February 11 press conference announcing these changes, Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles, newly appointed President of CNNum stated, “We are in a hell of a race to survive this transition. Technologically and therefore economically. This dissonance between the The speed at which this technology transforms and our ability to understand and digest it can lead to discomfort and disruption. ”The tone is set, the mission of the new CNNum is to make digital technology a fact of society rather than a technical one Address issue.

This desire was already felt in the fall, when CNNum presented its 15 recommendations for making digital technology an accelerator of diversity. With this report, released a few months ago, CNNum already wanted to go digital to promote social inclusion and diversity in our companies. Anthony Babkine, co-author of the report, stated at the time, “Talent is all over the Territory, three things are missing: information about those professions, support and bridges to easily access these training courses.”

Rethinking the transformation of society in a multidisciplinary way

The managing director of Groupe Crédit du Nord adds: “It will be less about producing an expert voice than about generating collective thinking.” There is no doubt that the aim of this renewal seems to be to open the debate and put it at the center of society. For his part, Gilles Babinet, also president of CNNum, explains: “It’s a daring and demanding bet. We’re going through a phase of technological acceleration that is pretty spectacular. If we can come up with a clear idea, that idea can be turned into reality. As Victor Hugo said, nothing is stronger than an idea whose time has come. “

Cédric O obviously supports this transition. The minister took the floor to express his position: “The question that is being asked by this new council is no longer the same question that was asked in the past: it is not about the opinion of startups about it have what the government is doing. It’s about rethinking the transformation of society in a multidisciplinary manner. The need is to have people who think digitally. “An interesting consideration that may allow the government to move out of its position as” Startup Nation “to get out.