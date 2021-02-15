Tokyo Stock Exchange closes with more than 30,000 points for the first time in 30 years – Observer

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session Monday with its main index, the Nikkei, for the first time in more than 30 years to exceed the barrier of 30,000 points, which had already occurred at the opening.

At the end of the session, Nikkei closed to gain 1.91%, at 30,084.15 points, surpassing the 30,000 mark for the first time since August 3, 1990.

Topix, which brings together the values ​​of the 1,600 largest listed companies, rose 1.04% to 1,953.94 units.

The Tokyo trading platform had already opened, minutes after the government released gross domestic product (GDP) data which indicates that although it contracted 4.8% in 2020 , it recorded a second quarterly advance between October and December, fueling expectations of a gradual recovery.

Among the factors that contributed to an optimistic day in Tokyo were also the gains recorded on Wall Street last week and the approval on the eve of the emergency use of the first covid-19 vaccine in Japan, by Pfizer. , which will begin to be administered this week.

