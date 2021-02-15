3,000 permanent positions are planned for this year

If there’s one company that doesn’t seem to be affected by the current health and economic crisis, it’s Amazon. Indeed, the American company plans to hire 3,000 people in France this year. Amazon would then have 14,500 employees in France with open-ended contracts, according to the brand’s press release.

IT specialists, engineers, order pickers or even HR managers – the positions Amazon will offer in 2021 will be different. They are distributed to locations in different regions such as Ile-de-France, Hauts-de-France, Center-Val-de-Loire, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Grand-Est region. Amazon states that these 3,000 jobs will be added to the 2,200 perpetual contracts created in 2020 and that the company will have no fewer than 14,500 employees in France by the end of 2021.

When he is hired, Amazon defines its commitment to diversity and equal opportunity. The company plans to strengthen the “Amazon School” training program. The latter would therefore like to enable his employees to acquire skills to build their long-term professional project on Amazon.

Frédéric Duval, Managing Director of Amazon France, explains: “Between 2010 and 2019 we invested more than 9.2 billion euros in our activities in France. These investments have made Amazon a major job creator in the country […] Our activity is the source of tens of thousands of additional indirect jobs in France created by partner companies that contribute to our supply chain or thousands of French SMEs using the tools and services we provide. Willingness to develop their online business. “.

In its press release, Amazon states that it offers “a working environment among the best in France, with attractive salaries for all employees” and attractive remuneration for all employees. In this context, the company was named “Top Employer” for the second time in a row. This certification distinguishes companies according to the quality of the work environment and the development opportunities of their employees.

However, those promises of best practices and conditions do not go in the direction of the strikes by Amazon employees observed on Black Friday last November. Even so, the company’s general manager for France referred to a “Black Friday record” and estimated that the turnover of the companies featured on the platform increased by an average of 60%.

Finally, Amazon, which has a turnover of 5.7 billion euros in France in 2019, continues to develop its activities every year and in 2021, as already mentioned, new locations should be opened in France, more precisely near Metz, Quimper or Perpignan.