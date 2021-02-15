The coronavirus immunity certificate is one of the options the EU is exploring to make travel easier this summer – Observe

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton explained on Monday that a “set of recommendations” is being considered for unrestricted travel in the summer, including a coronavirus immunity certificate or a rapid test.

In order to resume an almost normal and social life, two things are necessary: ​​go through this phase and respect social behavior to avoid contamination, and give, to those who want to move, guarantees that they are not carriers of the virus, for themselves and for others, for others, ”Breton said on BFM TV.

Thierry Breton, who acknowledged that tourism authorities in several European countries are calling for measures to allow travel, said the possibility of issuing a certificate is under consideration.

The second condition is that there are rapid tests “as reliable and precise as possible”, for which the authorities work and reflect with the scientists, so that the tests are produced “quickly and in abundance”.

When you get on a plane, you either do a quick test or you present an immunity certificate, ”said Thierry Breton, stressing that airlines are also looking for solutions.

The French commissioner, who has been leading a working group on vaccine production in the European Union since last week, explained that the shortage of vaccines in Europe is due to production.

“We have three licensed vaccines, two more in the coming weeks. In less than a year, we will have five working vaccines, that’s a scientific achievement. The problem is production, we need to increase the power of our industrial tools, ”he said.

The solution will not be to build new factories, which may take around five years, but to strengthen the support of those that already exist, a dozen in the European Union and Switzerland.

According to Thierry Breton, his goal is that by the end of the summer, all citizens of the European Union who wish to be vaccinated can do so.

We must become the first continent to produce vaccines in 18 months, ”he said.