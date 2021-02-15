Digital transformation, a story of culture and ambition

Gradually, the digital transformation has changed the uses and tools of all departments in the company. However, be careful not to prefer techniques to strategy and tools of global reflection.

The digital transformation has become essential to maintain structures, to follow the movement initiated by consumers and pure gamers, and to seize new opportunities that are sometimes unexpected.

In the same category

OVHcloud and Orange: a future cloud offering for several providers

In its whitepaper entitled “Digital Transformation, A History of Culture and Ambition”, the emlyon business school develops its own approach to this accelerating revolution by particularly emphasizing the role of managers.

Discover the whitepaper

Digital, always an inexhaustible source of possibilities in the long run

With its growth levers, the Transfo number (also known as digital transition or digital transformation) enables companies to grow, especially through new markets.

But not everything is rosy: Sometimes this process of global transformation is sometimes perceived as fearful and limiting and is not stingy in challenges. Fortunately, companies can rely on their original business model when digitizing.

It seems that the success of any digital transformation is the result of a mixture of three essential elements: autonomy, coherence and ecosystem. There are therefore many methods, processes and tools that can help managers with their mission, as explained in the white paper.

However, “digital” and “opportunities” are only synonymous if the efforts are sufficient, says Philippe Silberzahn, professor at the emlyon business school and co-author of the book Strategy Mental Model:

“All companies are going through the same upheaval, but the real danger is not doing anything, as digital technology is, above all, an opportunity, provided you are addressed directly. It requires change, the acquisition of new skills, the development of one’s own culture … “

Acquiring the digital culture to unite despite the differences

The digital transformation is primarily based on the people who drive the organization. So that the digital change can take place smoothly, one of the keys is to combine even the most atypical profiles around the digital transformation … and this is where the manager comes into play, whose task it is to set the course.

Working methods are always further developed within the framework of this digital culture, just like the company’s traditional paradigms.

When the majority of leaders are defined as “conquerors”, this whole change is more complex when the person in charge is one of the “skeptics” or “apprentices”.

However, nothing is lost and at the same time another challenge awaits them: changing their mental model in order to then spread this change in the organization.

How? ‘Or what? Without assuming, but by observing, experimenting, co-constructing and ultimately by pivoting your activity.

The last crucial point in the introduction of a digital culture is the expectation of an internal reorganization that makes it possible to avoid social damage, facilitate change and unite all employees under one banner.

Download the white paper

Need for training to capitalize on digital opportunities

While technical and technological problems are central to digital transformation, they are far from the only ones. The tools follow one another, but the strategic challenges remain essentially the same, as does the spirit that must populate the executives and initiators of the transition (especially in the marketing department), which is curiosity, innovation and ambition.

Antoine Zweifel, Digital Manager, explains this point perfectly:

“AI, blockchain, open banking, API, quantum computing, machine learning, RPA… I’ve learned everything from the projects I’ve worked on during my career. It was important to continue my education thanks to the Organizational Digital Transformation Certificate to acquire the academic and theoretical veneer that I didn’t have. I also learned a lot about more collaborative working methods like the World Café, Design Thinking … “

The emlyon business school is committed to the digital transformation of organizations, this 3rd industrial revolution that is shaking up priorities. Read through this whitepaper to learn more about the school’s vision on the subject and to discover a new framework for reading a phenomenon that has already been analyzed multiple times.

Download the white paper