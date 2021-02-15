Myanmar. Internet restored after Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention continued – Observer

Internet and telecommunications services were restored in Myanmar after an eight-hour power outage imposed on Sunday when protesters returned to the streets after learning that Aung San Suu Kyi would remain in detention for two more days, The said. Guardian.

Protests continue on Monday in the streets of major cities in the country despite the police and armored vehicles, especially in front of the central bank of Yangon. Police reinforcements arrived in the city on Sunday and after midnight local residents said there was a cut in internet and telecom lines, which would take around eight hours.

From military coup to pots in the windows: what happened in Myanmar

One of the protesters compared the use of armored cars and additional police officers to a “threat” to people, but said he would not give up the fighting.

Patrolling with armored vehicles poses a threat to people, but they don’t mind being arrested or shot. We cannot stop now, ”said Nyein Moe, a 46-year-old protester.

According to the same British newspaper, police opened fire on Sunday to disperse protesters in northern Myanmar, but the violence subsided.

In addition to the demonstrations of thousands of people, several officials – part of a civil disobedience movement – arrest various sectors of the government and cause further inconvenience to the population.

On Sunday evening, some countries like Canada and the UK called not to resort to “violence against protesters and civilians.”

“We call on the security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting the overthrow of their rightful government.” Joint statement from ambassadors to #Myanmar ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GL0htkbR8P

– UK in Myanmar ???????? (@ukinmyanmar) February 14, 2021

Aviation and bus workers have also halted their activity in protest, which the regional government has already condemned.

Since the February 1 civil coup that arrested the Burmese leader as well as the president and other members of the government, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi in what is already the biggest events in the country for more than 10 years. At least 400 people were arrested.