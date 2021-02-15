Pfizer Iceland’s group immunity test fails due to lack of cases in the country – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Is vaccination capable or not capable of generating a situation of true “group immunity” in a given country, once a high percentage – such as 70% – of the citizens are vaccinated? To help pharmaceutical company Pfizer get a clearer scientific answer to this question, Iceland has made itself available (in exchange for faster dispensing of doses) to serve as a “guinea pig” in real life. But the program has not worked, as the public health measures that are in place are very effective in controlling the pandemic – that is, Iceland has few cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, so that the results of large-scale research are scientifically valid.

The proposal was simple – and both sides would win: Iceland got the doses and Pfizer got the data. Before Christmas, the chief epidemiologist of the Icelandic directorate of health, Thorolfur Gudnason, and the chairman of an Icelandic company, deCode Genetics, Kari Stefansson, approached Pfizer executives to propose the plan: Pfizer quickly delivered 500,000 doses of vaccine (developed in partnership with BioNTech) and Iceland ensured that 70% of the population would be vaccinated by the end of March. Iceland, for its part, has allowed Pfizer to conduct a full investigation into the case, including access to valuable data for the pharmaceutical company.

So far, “the idea that group immunity is possible is only a theory, so it would be a perfect opportunity to verify this concept,” Kari Stefansson said, in an interview cited by Bloomberg. Iceland has strict border control, in this context of a pandemic, and could be the perfect place to understand the extent to which it is possible or not to obtain group immunity against this disease, as is happening in d ‘other. “If we could have early access to vaccines, in a structured way, we could analyze the consequences of vaccination – I think few countries have infrastructure as good as Iceland to be able to conduct a study like this,” he said. said the businessman.

The problem is that the number of new infections in Iceland has declined in recent weeks, a country where around 15,000 people, 4% of the population, have already received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “How do you show that a vaccine guarantees good protection when there is no infection …?” Commented Stefansson, joking that “it is the fault of Gudnason, who devised a plan so effective that it makes us have so few cases “.

Iceland has never decreed mandatory lockdowns, but the country very quickly enforced strict social distancing measures, wearing a mask and banning gatherings. Schools were also closed, except for the youngest children. On the other hand, the country has enforced strict controls on the entry and exit of people, which is also helping to control new, potentially more contagious variants of the virus.

While the two officials are hardly optimistic that the plan will work, Pfizer does not appear to be closing the door completely. Speaking to Bloomberg, the pharmaceutical company’s official source said that “there are several types of studies on the real-life efficacy of the vaccine – studies that are being evaluated in several countries, including Iceland “(also another country Israel is believed to benefit from a deal with Pfizer). “Since talks are ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time.”

