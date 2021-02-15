ByteDance uses the Chinese New Year to launch Douyin Pay

ByteDance spent 1.2 billion yuan distributing red envelopes on its social network Douyin. It is a monetary donation traditionally made in China on the occasion of family celebrations and traditional celebrations. TikTok’s parent company sponsored the Chinese New Year show. During the broadcast, the presenters showed how the Douyin app, the Chinese version of TikTok, can be downloaded so that they can open a red envelope that holds up to 66 yuan (just over 8 euros).

The Chinese New Year is broadcast on Chinese Central Television (CCTV) and is the most watched program in the world ahead of the Superbowl and the Oscars. A significant audience for Chinese tech players who have been hosting the event for several years to attract new users. “The New Year is a great marketing resource with scarcity, impact, and heavy traffic. All companies will take advantage of this opportunity, ”said Ma Shicong, Analyst at Analysys.

ByteDance has established itself as a major player in online trading in China for a year. In October, the company launched Danjuan Games, an online shop for mobile games. This time the communication campaign is part of the launch of the payment service for its social network Douyin: Douyin Pay. This solution is offered in cooperation with the Chinese central bank and aims to “complete the most important existing payment options and ultimately improve the user experience on Douyin,” explains ByteDance.

“When I saw 66 [un chiffre porte-bonheur en Chine]I was stunned and thought it was fake for a while, ”wrote a net surfer reported by the South China Morning Post. A similar first announcement was made by ByteDance just before the new year.

The tradition of red envelopes originally concerns real envelopes, but in recent years the giants of the Chinese web have taken up the custom through digitization. In 2015, WeChat donated red envelopes for a total of 500 million yuan. At that point, WeChat Pay only had 14% of the market share in China and Alipay 77%. A year after the communication campaign in 2016, WeChat captured 38% and Alipay over 52%. A bad patch for the Ant Group service that increased by providing 800 million yuan to Hongbao in 2016.

For businesses, these marketing strategies that mark the Chinese New Year are attracting users. Once that goal is achieved, their challenge is to successfully bring new users back to their platforms. “Douyin built the ecosystem, but it takes time to keep users’ habits up and pay them with their digital wallet while building trust and relationships with users,” added analyst Ma Shicong. This is all the more strategic for ByteDance, where Kuaishou, Douyin’s competitor, had a historic IPO for the past few days.