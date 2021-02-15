CPLP discusses areas of contention over free movement of people this week – Observer

The Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) is this week examining three aspects of the mobility proposal on which member states have yet to reach consensus: visa fees, university certifications and social security contributions.

These three themes will be discussed at the next meeting of the Joint Technical Commission for Mobility, which will take place “online” between Wednesday and Friday, the Cape Verdean ambassador to Lisbon, a country in the presidency, told Lusa. rotating. organization.

The final proposal on the free movement of people in the CPLP space is expected to come out of this meeting.

“Then there will be an extraordinary Council of Ministers, scheduled for the second half of March, but still without a specific date, which will have as the main point of the agenda the mobility proposal, which should already be the final”, explained Eurico Monteiro.

We could have a solution, which was to say: “we do not regulate these matters and each state regulates as it sees fit”. But we don’t want to stop there and we want to make an effort to achieve what is possible, ”he stressed.

Thus, with regard to titles, or mobility visas, what is at stake, according to the diplomat, is that in the multilateral instruments, the rule of abolition of taxes has been approved, that is to say who defines that titles are free, only if they are able to charge the cost of the form.

“But some Member States, facing financial difficulties, are reluctant to abandon these rates, and others want the multilateral instrument, which [de custos] and others want common ground, they want fees, but moderate, ”he explained.

As for academic titles, the problem lies in the fact that in some cases the competences for their attribution lie with professional organizations and not with governments or legislative bodies. “And that’s a problem,” the ambassador said.

The diplomat cited the example of Brazil, where professional certifications are the responsibility of professional orders and these even have a “constitutional seat”.

“There is a disparity in the internal legal regimes and we need to find a compliant rule. Because we would like the mobility of citizens to correspond to the mobility of university degrees, to be more efficient, ”he commented.

Regarding Social Security, Eurico Monteiro believes that the consensus “maybe it will be easier”, still believes that it is necessary “to be careful”.

The diplomat cites the example of someone who lives in Angola, where he cashed in Social Security, then moved on and came to live in Portugal.

Good mobility means that we must not start over, lose what we already had ”, underlined the Cape Verdean diplomat.

But so that this citizen does not lose what he expected so far, it is necessary to create “an exportable scheme for these social security credits”, he stressed.

In addition, it is necessary that the entities of the country where you have lived and the one in which you are going to live understand, to understand how the pension will be in the future, which references to follow and how the calculation will be made. “It is a question of a certain complexity,” he concluded.

During the last Council of Foreign Ministers (MNE) of the CPLP, which also took place in virtual format, on December 9, a draft resolution on the mobility agreement was approved, the final agreement of which will be approved at the summit of heads of state and government of the CPLP, scheduled for Luanda this year.

The CPLP has nine member states: Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste.