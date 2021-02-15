China dismantles chain selling fake mineral water and saline vaccines – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

More than 80 people have been arrested and 3,000 doses of fake Covid-19 vaccines have been confiscated in China, according to state agency Xinhua, as cited by Reuters. The suspects are accused of producing vaccines against the coronavirus from compositions of mineral water and saline solution.

According to Reuters, the group subsequently sold this preparation at “high prices” to Chinese hospitals, where they would be included in “emergency vaccinations, or even by selling vaccines abroad, according to the Chinese newspaper Global Times. .

Xinhua said the cartel had been active since September 2020, taking advantage of 18 million yuan (2.3 million euros) from the distribution of 58,000 doses, and that after a police operation in several Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing, the authorities managed to track everything. false doses.

