The government has supported the return of 3,500 Portuguese emigrants and members of their families with 6.1 million euros – Observer

The government has supported the return of nearly 3,500 Portuguese emigrants and members of their families with 6.1 million euros, under the Regressar program, which opened applications in July 2019, according to official data.

According to the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, since the start of applications and until January 31 of this year, the Institute of Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP) has received nearly 2,300 nominations, of which around 1,600 were approved.

The approved requests represent the return of 3,470 people, including Portuguese emigrants and their descendants and other family members.

Portuguese state aid for the return of these emigrants has reached 6.1 million euros since the start of the program, according to the same source.

A large majority of candidates (75%) left Portugal between 2008 and 2015 – 20% between 2008 and 2011 and 55% between 2012 and 2015.

Almost half of the applicants (43%) have higher education and 38% are up to 34 years old, of which 41% are between 35 and 44 years old.

The Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security indicates that a significant proportion of applicants are “qualified or highly qualified professionals”.

Specialists in physical sciences, mathematics, engineering and related techniques (11%), mid-level technicians in finance, administration and business (7%) and specialists in finance, accounting, administrative organization, public relations and business (6%) have an important expression among the candidates.

In a resolution of the Council of Ministers published in Diário da República on the last day of 2020, the government decided to extend by three years the program of support for the return of emigrants to Portugal, initially designed to last two years, ending in 2020.

The program includes financial support for emigrants or family members of emigrants who start working in Portugal on behalf of others or who create businesses or their own jobs, the share of expenses inherent in their return and also a benefit tax through which eligible taxpayers pay the IRS. more than 50% of income from salaried and professional work over a period of up to a maximum of five years.

In the specific case of the tax system, the maintenance of this advantage until 2023 must be legislated by the parliament, where the government intends to send a bill to this effect, according to an official source from the Ministry of Finance. .

In addition to financial support, the Regressar program includes measures such as a more favorable tax regime for returnees and a line of credit to support business investment and the creation of new businesses in the national territory, among others.