Bulletins and Milestones: Two New Apps for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams took full advantage of the pandemic. With the generalization of corporate teleworking, the platform has made a major breakthrough in collaborative tools and is regularly updated to become an essential tool. Microsoft just announced two new apps for teams designed to improve productivity and communication: Bulletins and Milestones.

With bulletins, a company can share all kinds of information with its teams like an intranet, but integrated directly into teams. With this application, it becomes much easier to communicate about the latest news, announcements of a newbie or the start of a project by using “newsletters”, enriched articles that can contain pictures, videos or buttons. A dashboard also enables the content generators to statistically track the consultation of the articles. With this tool, Microsoft wants to offer remote teams an easy way to stay up to date.

The milestone app creates a central place for tracking tasks and project progress. “Milestones improve the way cross-functional teams work together by providing a single place to monitor their progress and updates,” said Microsoft. It thus offers the possibility to create and track tasks according to status, priority, date … and notify the owners. In that sense, it comes pretty close to what Planner offers, with the difference that Milestones offers a more visual interface in the form of a dashboard that can be used to get a 360-degree view of the entire project.

With 115 million active users per day, Microsoft Teams has quickly become a benchmark in the collaborative platform space and regularly offers new features to expand its offering. No doubt other tools should be arriving very soon. In the meantime, you can already download both applications from the Teams Store. Bulletins can be found at this link and milestones here.