Presidency of the EU. Portugal encourages discussion among 27 on travel restrictions – Observer

The Portuguese Presidency of the European Union (EU) will encourage, next week, a discussion on the limitations of travel within the community space due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at a time when Belgium and Germany are reimposing restrictive measures.

This Monday, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, explained that “a set of recommendations” is being studied for traveling without restrictions in the summer, in particular a certificate of immunity to the coronavirus or a rapid test.

“The Commission closely and continuously monitors the measures taken by the Member States. As requested by the Commission, the Portuguese EU Presidency has informed us that it will put the issue of coordination of travel restrictions on the agenda of the next General Affairs Council “, said the spokesperson for the EU. Community Justice Executive, Christian Wigand.

Speaking at the institution’s daily press conference in Brussels, the official stressed that “the issue of proportionality is important” and, for this reason, the European Commission will also send a letter to all Member States to remind them to follow the agreed guidelines ”.

This position comes after being questioned at the time on the reintroduction of border controls by Germany and the suspension of travel maintained by Belgium until April (which could meanwhile be rebalanced).

Christian Wigand recalled that “the member states have agreed on a common approach to manage any restrictions on freedom of movement” due to the pandemic and that these recommendations “are clear and must be respected by all”.

We hope that all Member States will respect this coordinated approach to travel restrictions based on the common color code ”, insisted the spokesperson.

Although the European Commission goes on to say that “Member States should discourage non-essential travel to and from dark red areas”, it believes they should at the same time “avoid blindly adopting measures such as shutting down borders or the suspension of travel, ”added Christian Wigand. .

This question will be the subject of a discussion between the 27 in the General Affairs Council next week, Tuesday, which will be chaired by the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias.

We believe that this coordinated approach between the 27 Member States risks being fragmented and disrupted, ”said Christian Wigand, urging countries to respect“ this coordinated approach to travel restrictions based on the common color code ”.

