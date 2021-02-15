Presidency of the EU. Streamlined Rules for Aviation “Slots” and Transport Licenses – Observer

The Council of the European Union (EU) on Monday adopted temporary measures to alleviate the transport sector, strongly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the relaxation of air slots and the extension of the validity of driver’s license.

In a press release, the structure in which the Member States are represented and which is currently chaired by Portugal informs that it adopted these two regulations on Monday by written procedure in order to reduce the burden of transport, both air, road, rail and river. .

With regard to aviation, there is talk of relaxing the requirements for the use of airport slots, which, according to the Council of the EU, aims to “protect airlines and avoid the environmental damage that would be caused by empty flights just to maintain the slots. over the next year ”.

EU slot rules require airlines to use at least 80% of their take-off and landing slots in order to maintain them for the following season.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions adopted to contain outbreaks, this obligation has been lifted to also prevent so-called ghost flights.

For the moment, a relaxation of the Community rules is in force, with the provision that airlines can “surrender 50% of their series of slots before the start of the summer season 2021”, but must use at least 50% of the slots. remaining time slots if you want to keep them.

Such rules can be changed in the meantime, with the European Commission being empowered to change the minimum utilization rate between 30% and 70%, in order to flexibly respond to different levels of air traffic.

With regard to road, rail and inland waterway transport, an “extension of the possibility of temporarily extending the validity of driving licenses, technical examinations and other licenses, certificates and specific authorizations will be at stake, will help transporters and citizens who do not meet certain administrative requirements due to restrictions ”.

This means that the validity of documents such as certificates, licenses and authorizations with an expiry date between September 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 can be extended by 10 months if the Member State concerned has restrictions related to Covid-19. The first set of license extensions rules were adopted in May 2020.

This semester, Portugal takes over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,400,543 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 108.7 million cases of infection.