The European Union is ready to “continue to collaborate” with the new government of Kosovo – Observer

The European Union is ready to "continue to collaborate" with the new government of Kosovo

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, demonstrated on Monday ready to “continue to collaborate” with Kosovo, after the legislative elections which gave victory to the left-wing nationalist movement Vetevendosje.

“The European Union will continue to work with the authorities, with the aim of helping Kosovo to make tangible progress on its European path”, reads a statement issued by the head of European diplomacy and the neighborhood commissioner and on enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

To this end, the two leaders mention that the country should “continue to make progress in reforms, through the Stabilization and Association Agreement and the European reform program”, and should also show progress in “cooperation regional ”, with particular emphasis on the normalization of relations between Pristina and Belgrade.

“Kosovo’s European path involves a full normalization of relations with Serbia, and the EU hopes that the new authorities in Pristina can cooperate constructively in order to continue the EU-facilitated dialogue meetings. [para as relações entre a Sérvia e o Kosovo] and take advantage of their opportunity to reach a comprehensive agreement, ”the statement underlined.

Borrell and Varhelyi say they are “awaiting” the formation of “the new assembly and government”, as well as “the election of a new president”.

The European Union has sent an electoral mission of specialists who will remain in Kosovo to follow the post-electoral procedures and issue recommendations ”, they underline.

With 98% of the votes counted on Monday, the Nationalist Left Determination Movement Party (Vetevendosje) had 48%, far ahead of the center-right Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), with 17% and the ruling conservative party , the Democratic League of Kosovo. (LDK), with 13%, both having admitted defeat.

With these results, the movement, led by Albin Kurti, doubles the number of deputies it had.

The parliamentary elections in Kosovo were brought forward after the Constitutional Court ruled in December that parliamentary elections six months earlier for the conservative government of Avdulah Hoti were illegal.

Since the end of the war in 1999, Kosovo has held eight parliamentary elections (2001, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) and only one government has managed to come to an end.