Due to the food delivery, Uber reduced losses in the fourth quarter of 2020

On February 10, Uber released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite still significant losses, the Californian company is doing better than expected in the context of the health crisis and continues to aim for profitability for the horizon 2021.

Uber (almost) saves the furniture

Like many other companies, Uber had a complicated year 2020. Due to the health crisis and various lockdowns around the world, the mobility industry has suffered badly. As of the first quarter of last year, the California-based company posted losses of $ 3 billion. It lost another $ 1.1 billion in the third quarter.

In the same category

ByteDance uses the Chinese New Year to launch Douyin Pay

Losses were still felt in the fourth quarter of 2020, but less than expected. During that period, Uber posted a net loss of “only” $ 968 million. This loss is not only less than in previous quarters, but also less than in the fourth quarter of 2019 ($ 1.1 billion).

This decrease can be explained by various factors. First, the VTC giant has slashed several costly and unprofitable activities: its ATG (autonomous driving), Jump (shared mobility) and Uber Elevate (flying autonomous shuttles) branches have been sold or sold in an attempt to reduce corporate accounts. Uber has also laid off 25-30% of its workforce, which has cut costs even further. Eventually, the Californian company was able to take advantage of the exploding demand for home meals.

In fact, the Uber Eats branch’s revenue rose to $ 1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 224% from 2019 and up 19% from the third quarter. A promising service that spurred the Californian company to invest more in this sector over the past year, particularly through the purchase of Postmates for $ 2.6 billion.

Finally, note that the fourth quarter of 2020, when Uber’s personal vehicle activity declined 52% year over year, saw some rebound thanks to an 8% increase in revenue from the previous quarter.

Profitability target for 2021

Despite a tough year, Uber will finally see losses of $ 6.77 billion in 2020. That number may seem gigantic, but it’s important to put it in perspective, given that the company posted losses of $ 8.5 billion in 2019. Obviously, despite a particularly complicated global context, this curve continues to move in the right direction. However, the same does not apply to the 14% decrease in sales.

For Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, 2020 has brought a number of benefits: “If 2020 has put our resistance to the test, it has also significantly accelerated our capacities with regard to local trade.” Nelson Chai, CFO of Uber does not lose sight of its goals: “We have made great strides this year by taking over companies like Cornershop and Postmates, selling others like ATG and Jump, and structurally lowering our cost base (…). “We are on the right track to meet our profitability targets in 2021.”