Corona’s warning application: The government refuses to resolve the differences – the economy

More than 25 million people now use the Corona alert application. Their effectiveness is discussed over and over again. The big problem is that a large proportion of users do not share this information with stored contacts in the case of a positive test. Nearly 250,000 users have now done so, but the proportion of positive messages that have not been shared has been more than 40 percent for months.

To change this, for example, Bitkom President Achim Berg is pushing for automatic warning of contact persons against infected people in the future, unless the user objects to this warning. “Currently, there is no motive for infected people to share a positive test result through the app.” The attraction to reason is not fruitful for every third party, ”says Berg. “An automatic alert message with the possibility of objection would reduce barriers for each individual and streamline application.”

SPD politicians, such as Lower Saxon Prime Minister Stephan Weil or health expert Karl Lauterbach, have also called for a change from the current consent solution to an objection.

Ministry of Health against resolving objections

However, the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) continues to reject this. “From the federal government’s point of view, explicit consent to pass the existence of a positive test result is the most appropriate means for data protection law and user acceptance,” said a spokeswoman for Tagesspiegel Background.

Update 1.7 from the end of November 2020 created additional incentives for citizens to share the test result. A reminder feature has been built in to remind users who have received a positive test result through the Corona alert application to share this information several times. With version 1.9 in December, the process was improved from scanning the QR code for automatic transmission of the test result to sharing the diagnostic key.

“The above further development is intended to encourage users to share their positive test results. Overall, these measures have significantly increased the share of applied QR codes, “says the spokesman.

The rate of division increased by only four percentage points

But what a “significant” increase looks like is debatable. Recently, according to the Robert Koch Institute, 59 percent of positive test results have been shared with a warning application; when the reminder feature was introduced in mid-November, it was 55 percent. The increase is therefore only four percentage points. In addition, the share was 60 percent before the introduction of new features at the end of October, but then fell steadily to 54 percent. At least this development could be stopped and the trend reversed. It remains to be seen whether the reminder function alone is sufficient to further increase the division rate. After three weeks, the value was already 59 percent.

The federal government has no knowledge of why others do not share their test results. According to a representative population survey on Bitkom’s behalf, 39 percent of those application users who do not share a positive test result generally do not want to report any health data, and 14 percent do not consider themselves technically competent.

More than one in two (54 percent) is for automatic warning of risky contacts. A good 14 percent want such an automatic warning even without the possibility of objection, 40 percent advocate check-in or check-out.

Such a solution would be quite possible with regard to data protection law, as the Federal Data Protection Commissioner Ulrich Kelber has explained in the past. However, given the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation, a legal basis for data processing is necessary. One way to achieve this is through regulation by law. This has already been said during the introduction of the application, for example, the Greens and leftists demanded a law that provides for voluntariness. However, the federal government refused. This may also explain the reluctance of the Federal Department of Health to translate the application to address objections.