Presidency of the EU. Leão takes stock of Ecofin’s recovery plans – Observe

The Council of Finance Ministers of the European Union (Ecofin) will discuss Tuesday, by videoconference and under the Portuguese presidency, the process of preparing national recovery and resilience plans, as well as the ratification of own resources.

After, last Friday, the regulation of the recovery and resilience mechanism was finally signed – during a ceremony at the European Parliament, in Brussels, in which the Prime Minister, António Costa, representing the Council, participated -, the ministers of Finances of the 27 “will exchange views on the priorities of national plans for recovery and resilience, after a presentation of the Portuguese presidency”, according to the agenda of the meeting, which will be discussed from Lisbon by Minister João Leão.

The Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU is also expected to take stock of the national ratifications of the decision on own resources, which must be ratified by the 27 so that the European Commission can go to the markets to raise the 750 billion d ‘euros of debt to finance the recovery package “NextGenerationEU”.

In this context, the European Commission should also make a brief presentation of the elements of its debt issuance strategy within the framework of the “NextGenerationEU”, even if a formal communication on this subject and on the loan conditions is not expected. than in April.

Once the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism regulation is signed, it remains to be published in the EU Official Journal, which should take place this week, so that Member States can start formally submitting their respective national plans to the Commission. European Union, for subsequent approval by the Council.

António Costa said on Friday he hoped that by the end of April some plans had already been approved.

To date, 19 Member States have already submitted their draft national recovery and resilience plans to the European Commission, with Portugal among the first to do so, on October 15, making the creation of social responses a priority, with the bet on the national health service and housing, and the promotion of employment through more investment and skills.

Endowed with € 672.5 billion in grants and loans, the recovery and resilience mechanism is the main element of the recovery plan agreed in 2020 by the EU to face the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19, the “ NextGenerationEU ”, with a total allocation of 750 billion euros, including grants and loans.

The process of ratifying the decision to increase own resources is slower, as only six Member States have done so – including Portugal – but Costa revealed during the press conference in the European Parliament that he had received from the other Member States the “Guarantee that, at the beginning of April”, everyone will have ratified it.

Besides the debates on these two key elements for the EU’s stimulus package to tackle the socio-economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic to hit the ground, EU finance ministers have several other topics. on Tuesday’s videoconference agenda, including an analysis of the current economic situation and outlook – based on the winter macroeconomic forecast released last week by the European Commission, which again downgraded the pace of the recovery of the European economy in the face of the persistent pandemic – and a discussion, which is not widely expected, on updating the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

At the end of the meeting, Minister João Leão and Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, in charge of “An economy at the service of the people”, will give a conference to present the results of the discussions.