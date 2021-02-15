Russia accuses Brussels of severing relations with the European Union – Observer

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the rift between Moscow and the European Union (EU) began many years ago and that the fault lies solely with Brussels.

“Anyone who is even a little interested in the situation in Europe knows that this rupture has existed for many years. And relations have been severed by the EU, ”Lavrov said at a joint press conference in St. Petersburg with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto.

Lavrov – who sought to clarify his statements last Friday about a possible break with the EU – said the key moment was when European community officials demonstrated their “helplessness” over what he was doing. described as a February 2014 “coup” in Kiev, which led to the downfall of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

“I believe that at that time there was a real humiliation of the European Union,” Lavrov said, referring to the revolution known as Euromaidan (a wave of nationalist protests that called for greater European integration in Ukraine).

The Russian foreign minister accused the EU of remaining indifferent to attacks on the inhabitants of Crimea and Donbass by those who seized power in Kiev, whom he called “ultra-radical and neo-Nazis”.

“The EU blamed Russia”, denounced Lavrov, referring to sanctions from Brussels to Moscow for the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine and armed intervention in eastern Ukraine.

Lavrov also criticized Brussels for giving up in recent years all mechanisms of cooperation between the two sides, including the summits that take place twice a year or the annual meetings between the Russian government and the European commissioners.

For Lavrov, contacts between Russia and the EU are now limited to the essentials and to issues such as the conflict in Syria or the Iranian nuclear program.

“We lived without these mechanisms for seven years. The framework of relations has been consciously destroyed at the initiative of the EU, ”said Lavrov, who added that Moscow has an obligation to“ prepare for any development of events ”involving the 27 countries of the European community. .

“The choice is for the EU: if it decides that, in any case, relations must be restored, we will be ready,” said the foreign minister, stressing that Russia has no problem with most from European countries.

The EU should not be confused with Europe. We are not leaving Europe. In Europe, we have many friends, many supporters. We will continue to develop mutually beneficial relationships with them, ”Lavrov explained.

Regarding community sanctions and their effects on trade between Russia and European partners, the Russian minister said that “life goes on” and that relations with each country separately are above the state of cooperation with it. ‘EU.

Lavrov spoke on Friday of a possible severing of relations with the EU in the event of further sanctions, after EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell assured Russia that Russia is gradually “moving away” from it. ‘Europe’.

Borrell, who on February 5 became the first EU diplomat to visit Russia since 2017, admitted the meeting with Lavrov was tense, especially when he called for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalni, sentenced to prison.

Back in Brussels, the diplomat did not rule out the adoption of a new series of sanctions against Moscow, responding to the demands of several members of the Union.