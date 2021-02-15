BNP Paribas announces measures against deforestation in Brazil – Observer

The French bank BNP Paribas, the main European banking group, announced on Monday that it will strengthen its policy to fight deforestation in Brazil, requiring full traceability of the production of the companies and companies it finances until 2025.

The bank “thus undertakes to encourage its customers who are producers or buyers of meat or soya from the Amazon and Cerrado in Brazil to commit to zero deforestation and to demonstrate their progress in a transparent manner”, the bank said. in a press release. Note.

In particular, BNP Paribas stressed that “it will not finance the production or purchase of beef or soy from land deforested or converted after 2008 in the Amazon”.

Regarding Cerrado, a biome located in central Brazil which is one of the ecosystems most threatened by deforestation, because it has been used for massive soybean plantations, the bank stressed that “it will encourage its customers not to not produce or buy beef or soybeans. in deforested or converted land (…) after January 1, 2020, according to global standards ”.

According to the French bank, the lack of exhaustive mapping of the Cerrado lands prevents, for the moment, from going beyond this incentive.

Furthermore, BNP Paribas has informed that it will ask its customers for full traceability of the beef and soybean sectors by 2025.

The bank says it is ready only to encourage and not to force companies that operate in the Cerrado (…) The only immediate exclusion measures apply to companies that continue to clean or convert land in the Amazon ”, criticized l non-governmental organization Reclaim Finance.

“Few companies are therefore concerned, because there is already a moratorium which stipulates the end of deforestation linked to soybeans from 2008 and which is widely respected”, he added.

The non-governmental organization also considered that the target set for 2025 was “too late”.

Last week, an investigation by the non-governmental organization Global Witness revealed that several French banks, notably BNP Paribas, are responsible for financing the agri-food companies responsible for deforestation in Brazil. The bank told Global Witness that all of its customers in the Amazon “were certified or involved in a certification process” to ensure their practices were accountable.