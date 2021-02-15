Several industries are suffering from severe semiconductor shortages

The beginning of 2021 is clearly marked by an unprecedented shortage of electronic components, and especially semiconductors. A shortage that started when large numbers of consumers flocked to computing devices at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. The shortage of semiconductors threatens to paralyze global automobile production.

An unprecedented semiconductor shortage

Two industries are particularly affected by this deficiency: the automobile and IT. Sony can no longer produce its latest console, the PlayStation 5. Entire graphics card series (GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080 or 3090) are running out at Nvidia, while the factories of Stellantis (the merger of Fiat, Chrysler, DS and PSA) stopped in Rennes and Sochaux on Saturday. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global chip sales are projected to grow 8.4% in 2021. A gigantic leap in a market of more than 400 billion euros.

As CNBC reminds us, the heavy demand early in 2020 coupled with the trade war between the United States and China means that we are experiencing a shortage of electronic components today. Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights, a company that has been involved in the chip industry for years, said, “The chip shortage began with an unprecedented demand for computers and hardware when the world switched to teleworking.”

The auto industry has been hit hard

Computer sales grew 4.8%. In general, the demand for game consoles, networked headsets and networked objects exploded in 2020. While the risk of a semiconductor shortage seems to be very low so far, the consequences are now being felt in France. The representatives of the automobile industry and the electronics industry were received on Wednesday, February 10th by the state services on the subject.

While some factories in France were closed this weekend, Ford in the US is forced to cut production of its F-150 pickup truck, and General Motors is ceasing production at three factories in Canada, Mexico and the US. Nissan has announced that it will cut production at one of its plants in Japan. For its part, Volkswagen has shut down production lines in Wolfsburg and Emden. In China, some factories have even decided to shut down for more than 14 days by putting their employees into forced unemployment.

The European Union and the Biden government are preparing for the upswing

What we are experiencing today points to a reality: The vehicles of 2021 will integrate more and more technologies in on-board computers that require the use of semiconductors. In this increasingly interconnected world, a semiconductor shortage is affecting many industries. To address this global issue, the Biden government has committed to signing an executive order to rethink the supply chain and develop a long-term strategy to avoid future bottlenecks.

According to The Verge, the Semiconductor Industry Association has suggested a few ideas to be included in this stimulus package. The association calls on Joe Biden to set up an incentive system for the manufacture of semiconductors in the form of subsidies or tax credits. It is too early to say whether the White House will choose this leadership. For its part, the European Union also wants to invest in the semiconductor industry. In a joint announcement by Reuters in December 2020, 13 EU countries, including France, Germany and Italy, stated that they “must strengthen Europe’s ability to develop processors and semiconductors for the next generation”.