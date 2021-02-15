“Climate change is more difficult to solve than a pandemic” and the effects can “be much worse” – …

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Bill Gates predicts that “next summer things will get back to normal” and that by next year “countries like Spain or the United States will have almost fully recovered and big public events could take place “. In an interview with El País, the founder of Microsoft believes that the populations will have “largely overcome the most dramatic effects of the pandemic” in a year, “although the virus may continue to circulate in certain regions of the world”.

However, it remains to be seen whether countries will be able to ‘reduce [de infecções] to zero, or if it will become an endemic disease ”, in which the health authorities will have to“ continue to vaccinate at a higher or lower level continuously ”.

And that’s where the new variants come in. “We may have to change the vaccine to be more effective,” notes Bill Gates, who has already received his first dose of Moderna in California. Still, he is confident about the first two vaccines that have been approved in the EU. “The vaccines we have, like Pfizer and Moderna, are so powerful that their effects are very effective. We still don’t know if they need to be changed, but we are investigating to make sure, ”he said. “It would take us about three months to do the security tests and manufacture them.”

The former Microsoft executive, who, via the Gates Foundation, has invested $ 1.75 billion (1.44 billion euros) in research related to Covid, however recalls that the production of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna , based on messenger RNA [mRNA], is “very expensive” and that “to manufacture them in large quantities is more difficult”. It will take some time for the technology used in the production of these vaccines to resolve pandemics of this magnitude on their own. “With a greater investment in research and development in the next five years”, “all the problems posed by mRNA” can be solved, “said Bill Gates.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

What happens to the body when it receives the vaccine? A course in biology, gastronomy and military strategy in 5 stages

As for the vaccines of AstraZeneca – the third approved in the EU -, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, production is more affordable and the Gates Foundation is making “alliances with laboratories and several companies in India to produce them in large factories’ in the country. “Most people don’t know that Indian vaccine companies are five times the size of western vaccines because that’s where basically all the vaccines that go to developing countries come from.

The philanthropist wants to “take advantage of this potential and reduce the vaccination time between Western and developing countries”, because, at this time, “the difference is enormous”. “Western countries have a lot more doses than middle-income countries, like Brazil or South Africa, where, although they suffer more from the devastation of the pandemic, vaccines arrive more slowly,” says Gates .

The former Microsoft executive also argues that the global effort to share information about the disease “is vitally important because it is a struggle between humanity and the virus – and no country can isolate itself “.

“Everything did not go well,” he admits. “But we have learned a lot of things that will allow us to be better prepared for the next pandemic – which, if well managed, will not reach 10% of deaths,” he still believes. “And the economic damage will be less than what we are suffering now.”

COVID-19[femaleEuropeanhaspassed800000deathssincethestartofthepandemic[feminineL’Europeadépasséles800000décèsdepuisledébutdelapandémie

“It’s a shame that the warnings were ignored,” laments Bill Gates, who in 2015, in a TED Talks conference that went viral in March, warned that the world was not prepared for a pandemic. “I think that’s why citizens now expect governments to work side-by-side with experts and listen to their advice in order to be better prepared for the future.”

Despite concerns about Covid-19, Bill Gates does not forget another of the greatest threats to humanity: climate change. And, in the opinion of the millionaire, it will be an even more difficult task and with worse results. “Climate change is more difficult to solve than a pandemic, but if we don’t, the negative effects will be much worse,” he says.

The founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation claims to have created “working groups with Europe and Spain to find solutions”, as part of the recovery plan of the European Union, which will devote about a third of fund with this problem.

The world has reached a ‘point of no return’ in climate change

As for the United States, “thanks to the election of Biden” there will be “a much more promising period for the climate” – after the problems caused by Covid-19 have passed. “It will take a few years for us to get out of the hole we find ourselves in because of the pandemic.”

In the future, Bill Gates predicts that carbon emissions will be mainly caused by “basic services in many developing countries: air conditioning, construction, electricity”.

And that last part – of the light – is, for the former Microsoft executive, a minor issue. “There is a lot of talk about reducing electricity consumption, but it is not the right way to reduce emissions to zero.