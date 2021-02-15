A complete social network management tool at an affordable price

Every day an agency, a community manager or even a social media manager has to manage the social networks of one or more companies. Publications to post, DM to manage, comments to moderate, various actions that can get complicated quickly without tools to simplify these tasks. Without a social media management tool, it’s easy to miss a comment, DM, or forget to post a message.

There are a wide variety of social media management tools available today. Agorapulse, Hootsuite, Buffer … There are also lesser known and just as practical tools such as Postoplan.

Postoplan is a tool that allows you to plan, publish and manage social media content from a single dashboard.

Opportunities in all social networks

Like all social media management tools, Postoplan offers a dashboard. The difference is that an unlimited number of social network and messaging accounts (Telegram, WhatsApp, Messenger …) can be added. Postoplan is also the first platform to offer an automated message scheduling function for WhatsApp. For those who work with multiple clients, it is possible to split accounts across multiple profiles to stay organized.

Uniform communication with communities

Each message can be easily found within the messages and thanks to the use of filters. Content management is easy, choose the social network, the content, schedule it and presto!

Postoplan also offers a photo editor with which you can edit photos and graphics directly in the tool. The tool also allows adding text or banners to images. If there is no inspiration, a picture library is added to make it easy to find the right picture. Finally, the tool offers a number of ideas for posts with more than 700 pieces of content!

Postoplan is a complete tool that allows you to post content on social networks, communicate easily with customers and finally answer all their questions on the same platform.

As mentioned above, Postoplan comes at a low price. Postoplan is therefore available for life for just $ 39 instead of $ 1,250. At that price, an unlimited number of users, accounts, videos and recurring tasks can be run and 500 posts scheduled per month. For those with more than 1,000 posts per person, a $ 78 deal is available.

