A drastic increase in prices is possible: the federal government also wants to increase the tobacco tax on e-cigarettes – the economy

The federal government wants to reverse the tobacco tax for the first time in six years. It focuses on additional revenue in the range of double-digit billions over a five-year period. Contrary to what it has said so far, the German government does not want to wait for the EU Commission’s proposal on electronic cigarette taxation, which is expected by the end of the year.

Now, Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants to include electronic cigarettes in which the nicotine-containing liquids evaporate in the tobacco tax with one hand. In addition, so-called less harmful tobacco products (“heat does not burn”), such as Iqos from Philip Morris, are supposed to lose their tax privileges and are taxed in the same way as filter cigarettes. The CDU, CSU and SPD agreed on this in their last coalition round. It is said that the Union’s financial politicians have given up their resistance.

The details of the next round of tobacco tax have not yet been determined. The bill, which should come from October, is circulating with the letterhead of the Federal Ministry of Finance. The first tax step is to come in early April, when the tax on filter cigarettes, fine-cut and conventional tobacco products is to be slightly increased, the tax on less harmful tobacco products is to be significantly increased and the tobacco tax will be levied on electronic cigarettes for the first time.

Another good 11 billion euros

The package is expected to generate additional tax revenues of € 11.290 billion by the end of 2025. The classic tobacco tax should bring another 6.6 billion euros, almost three billion euros a new tax on electronic cigarettes and almost two billion euros an additional tax on less harmful products. In 2020, tobacco tax revenues were € 14.6 billion.

According to information from the Tagesspiegel, the Chancellery has decided to postpone the reform until the beginning of 2022. Until then, there is not enough time to pass the law. In addition, the industry needs more time to convert. Until now, the Department of Tobacco Tax at the Federal Ministry of Finance has always ruled out tax action during the year.

There are questions behind the proposed tax increase. The announced tax measures would make e-cigarettes more expensive. A 10 milliliter nicotine-containing liquid, which currently costs five euros, would be four euros more expensive in the first tax step. In the second step, which should come in 2024, the tax component would even increase to eight euros per bottle (ten milliliters) with liquid containing nicotine for vaping.

E-cigarettes more expensive than regular cigarettes?

It would be very surprising if the coalition made the consumption of electronic cigarettes so drastically taxable. Finally, there is a consensus among scientists that the health risks of smoking are significantly lower than those of cigarette smoking. The background is that the by-products of the combustion process in conventional filter cigarettes are highly carcinogenic, which are not found when inhaling e-cigarette vapor. Dustin Dahlmann of the Tobacco Pleasure Alliance warns: “With the planned tax, a much less harmful electronic cigarette would be significantly more expensive than tobacco products.”

Prices of less harmful tobacco products, such as Philip Morris’ Iqos, are also expected to rise sharply. The box with 20 bars currently costs six euros and is planned to increase to eight euros from 2022 due to a tax increase. According to plans, the tax component for each box of 20 filter cigarettes is expected to increase by just over eight cents each year.

Jan Mücke, head of the German Cigarette Association, warns: “Further tax increases will force even more price-sensitive smokers to cut and encourage smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes.” According to the association’s surveys, the share of cigarettes in Germany is not taxed in 2020. Even more cigarettes were smuggled into low-tax countries and even more smokers caught counterfeits. The fine cut also increased by ten percent.