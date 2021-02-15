Spotify offers pay-per-view teleworking to all employees

As teleworking slowly took hold in the landscape, the pandemic has shed light on a new way of working for businesses. So much so that many are now considering offering teleworking options to their employees as soon as government restrictions stop. The reduction in traffic congestion in the city centers, the flexibility of schedules, the reduction in travel time … are all advantages that many would like to keep. Spotify has therefore decided and has just announced the implementation of Work From Anywhere, a program with which its employees can work from any location.

With Work From Anywhere, Spotify wants to offer its employees more flexibility. You can choose (in consultation with your manager) whether you prefer to work from home, from the office or a mixture of both. You can also choose your workplace and visit the company’s 48 offices in 12 countries. In the event that the employee would like to work in a location where there are no Spotify offices, a coworking space will be made available. However, certain limit values ​​must be observed, e.g. B. Time zone restrictions or employee safety.

In the same category

The letter A, a new and independent business model

This is a challenge for the company, which needs to review its entire human resources policy to align with each country’s laws and taxes. On the other hand, there should be no drop in wages if an employee decides to work in a city where the standard of living is lower than before. This makes it possible to promote equality for all by offering a salary that is no longer tied to the place where one works but only to one’s skills. The offices are being redesigned to be more comfortable, with private rooms and public areas for group projects. We also have to think about creating cohesion and a real corporate culture when personal contacts should be less present.

With this program, Spotify follows other companies in the technology sector such as Salesforce, Twitter or Microsoft that have implemented similar initiatives. Rather than seeing teleworking as a brake on team cohesion, these companies prefer to see it as a new way of thinking about work, by making their employees more fulfilling, but also with the aim of attracting new talent.