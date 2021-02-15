Simone Biles says the Larry Nassar case “is far from over.” And I wouldn’t let a girl do gymnastics in America – O …

If he had a daughter, Simone Biles would not be “comfortable” letting her compete for USA Gymnastics. Who says it’s herself, who guarantees that she still doesn’t trust the organization that regulates and controls all American gymnastics after the sex abuse scandal whose main protagonist was Larry Nassar.

“It’s far from over. There are still many questions that require answers. I wouldn’t let a girl join the program because I don’t feel comfortable enough. They have not yet taken responsibility for their own actions and for everything they have done. And they didn’t guarantee it wouldn’t happen again, ”the 23-year-old gymnast told CBS’s“ 60 Minute ”program. It should be remembered that Biles, who first went through the testimonies of hundreds of gymnasts victims of Larry Nassar, ended up joining the case close to the conviction of the former doctor, announcing that she too had been ill-treated during physiotherapy or physical recovery sessions. .

“We bring medals. We are doing our part. Can’t they do their part in return? It disgusts me. They have to answer as to who knew what and when. They failed so many athletes. Most were minors. Don’t you think this is a big deal? If it was me in this position, if I knew something, I wanted to solve everything immediately, ”replied the American, who has four Olympic gold medals and holds the absolute world record with 19.

It is then the almost guaranteed version that before Larry Nassar’s crimes were made public and the doctor was tried and convicted, many elements of USA Gymnastics were aware of what was happening: for several years without anything being done. In January 2020, Chairman Li Li Leung – former NBA vice president and the fourth to take office in 23 months – announced a nearly € 180 million cash compensation plan for the group of athletes. abused by Nassar. A relevant step, since USA Gymnastics had announced a technical bankruptcy months before, but it was not enough to restore the image of the organization.

“We recognize how much we have broken the trust of our athletes and the community and we are working hard to restore that trust. Everything we do now is aimed at creating a safe, inclusive and positive culture for all who participate in our sport, ”Li Li Leung said at the time.