94 million subscribers to the streaming platform

In a recent report (pdf) published by Disney, we learn that the various streaming platforms are thriving with an exponential number of subscribers for Disney +, which now has 94 million subscribers. The streaming service was released 14 months ago in the US just before the events of the pandemic. At the time of publication, the excitement for Disney + was huge, with more than 10 million people subscribing in just one week, more than 26 million at the end of the first quarter. On top of these successes are the company’s other platforms, such as Hulu with 39.4 million subscribers and ESPN + with 12.1 million subscribers. Thanks to these three platforms, Disney has a total of more than 135 million subscribers.

An increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Though Disney + is still relatively young in an arena where other giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video reside. Films and series from Marvel, Walt Disney, LucasFilm and National Geography are slowly leaving the catalog of Disney + competitors. Disney + had more than 33 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 57 million at the end of summer. During Investor Day, Disney announced that its platform had exceeded 94 million subscribers by the end of the fourth quarter.

The entertainment giant is forecasting just over 230 million subscribers by 2024, a growth of 45 million subscribers per year. Disney + relies on its new series such as WandaVision released on January 15, 2021, Loki in May, Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March or the arrival of Star on February 23, 2021 in France to increase the number of subscribers. In the coming months, Disney will broadcast more than 80% of the original films and series on its platform despite the uncertainties.

In comparison, Netflix had just over 200 million subscribers at the end of 2020: an increase of 16% compared to 2019. Like Disney +, Netflix has gained new subscribers thanks to the multiple bans. If the percentage of Netflix subscribers stabilizes, there could be 296 million subscribers by 2024, which would narrow the gap with Disney +.

Sales decline despite increasing number of subscribers

In its report, the company also points out its different sources of income. While the streaming platform has an exponential subscriber curve, subscription income drops to $ 4.03 per subscriber. An effect related to the establishment of Disney + HotStar in India and Indonesia, where the subscription is cheaper because the salaries are lower than in other countries. Even so, the company intends to make up for this delay thanks to the increase in its package with the release of Star on February 23, 2021. The price of a Disney + subscription will drop from € 6.99 to € 8.99 in France, while in the US this increase will only be one dollar.