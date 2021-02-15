Motivation in the home office: At the border – the economy

Winter blues instead of New Year’s euphoria, locking, daily grinding, freezing cold. All this does not leave most people unharmed. But cuddling and shifting to a lower gear until the ghost is over is not possible. Many people still have to play – from home.

But those who work in a home office are more easily distracted by family, households that need to be done, or a cell phone. It is more difficult for many to motivate themselves to work in their own apartment. But why is that so? And above all, what can you do about it?

How well and motivated someone gets in the home office depends on the circumstances at home, but above all on their personality, as Florian Becker knows. He is a qualified psychologist and as a member of the board of the Business Psychological Society deals with the psychology of employees.

Good planning makes it easier

One of the factors is emotional stability: if you are not so stable, your work at home will throw you off balance and make it more difficult to focus on your work. In addition, conscientiousness plays a crucial role: If you can plan and structure well and then stick to it, it will be easier for you to stay motivated in your home office.

Becker mentions self-regulation as a third personality trait: “How well can someone withstand immediate impulses without social control?” How much do you get distracted by your mobile phone or television?

Becker recommends taking the best possible countermeasures. The best thing you need to do is find a permanent place to work from home. This place is then also mentally connected with work. And the infrastructure at home must be adapted. “It shouldn’t be a shaky folding chair at the kitchen table in front of a five-year-old laptop.” Because if technology doesn’t work, it’s also demotivating.

It is necessary to create a plan: When will I get up? When do I work, when do I take a break? When will I take care of the food? When do I go out? When do I play sports? All these things should be determined in the most binding and detailed way possible. Only then will they become habits and you will get a solid structure of work.

Better distraction distraction

As for impulse control, Becker advises, “If you have things that distract you and you can’t get them under control, it may make sense, for example, to remove the device in question.” He doesn’t have a television. None of this is easy, Becker admits. “At the moment, a lot of inner motivation and discipline is needed to continue working at full throttle.”

In addition, almost everyone is tired of online meetings, many are bored at home without new challenges and the bond with the team and society is gradually lost at a distance. “For many jobs in the home office, it runs like background noise,” says coach and author Bernd Slaghuis. “What needs to be done is done.” But nothing more. “The only thing that helps is: act, solve problems, change something yourself. Every house worker should first consider: What gives me strength? What’s good for me And install it somewhere during the day. It could be different: “In the morning, a sports unit, a walk, a meal with the family or phoning with friends.”

Although the structure provides stability, it also limits it, makes it inflexible – and demotivates it. Therefore, you should be aware of the positive things you can get from a home office: “Many people sit there with too much difficulty, but they could enjoy the home office completely.

Take the magazine in your hands

When it comes to work, Slaghuis advises you to take the magazine into your own hands, for example by attending online meetings only if there is a program. Or address what bothers you and consider together what you might change. Managers should methodically bring more dynamism to the negotiations and use other techniques or forms of presentation.

Florian Becker proposes an “evening flash”, a video conference shortly before the end of the day, during which all team members briefly exchange ideas. Everyone says something about how they are doing, what worked that day, what went wrong and they want to improve tomorrow. This at least somewhat compensates for the lack of contact. Performances should show interest, ask questions and praise them. Such meetings also expressed the feeling: Work at home is normal, everyone works, everyone can do it. DPA