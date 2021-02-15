Body of young man found with feet and hands tied on outskirts of Maputo – Observer

The body of a young man with bound hands and feet was found on Saturday, abandoned in the street in a suburb of Maputo, a police source said in Lusa on Monday.

It is suspected that the man, apparently in his thirties, was killed on Friday evening and his body abandoned in the neighborhood of Abel Jafar, in the district of Marracuene, according to Carmínia Leite, spokesman for the police of the Republic of Mozambique. (PRM) Maputo province.

The body was found tied up, but no signs of violence were identified. We do not know if he died there or what will happen, ”said the spokesperson.

The police asked local authorities in the neighborhood to identify the body, but they did not recognize it and, therefore, it is assumed that it is someone who does not belong to that region.

There is a strong suspicion that this is a homicide case, ”added Carmínia Leite.

At the time, a team from the National Criminal Investigation Service was called in to investigate and after that the body was transported to Maputo Central Hospital (HCM).