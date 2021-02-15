Facebook Messenger adds new features to control spam messages

Facebook uses World Safer Internet Day to remind its users of new and existing messaging features that make their personal information more secure.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has announced a whole range of new features through a blog article that will facilitate the processing of unwanted messages and ensure the safety of users on the platform. The company also states that it has improved the design of its products to make it easier to find these parameters, and used its experience with multiple messaging services to develop algorithms to help identify spam.

These new message requests parameters should make it much easier to suspend suspicious accounts, handle and delete unwanted messages, or report abuse and harassment. Various algorithms make it possible, for example, to better alert users to notifications of suspicious activity on an account by using behavioral signals, e.g. B. an adult sending a large number of friend requests or messages to minors. An option also automatically blurs pictures in unwanted messages.

These tools complement features that were already there last year, such as: B. App Lock, with which the messenger application can be authenticated by fingerprint or face. Users also had the option to choose who could send you a message request. The new features announced today are another step in the group’s desire to help their users better control their data and secure their accounts.

Announcement or not, the multiplication of tools to secure its information remains laudable and can allow the company to limit the exits of its subscribers to other messaging services.