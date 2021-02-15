Nigerian nomination Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is ‘historic moment’, says Ursula von der Leyen – Observer

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Nigerian Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as head of the World Trade Organization a “historic moment for the whole world”, ensuring “Europe’s support” .

Congratulations Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. This is a historic moment for the whole world, ”wrote Ursula von der Leyen, in a reaction posted on the social network Twitter.

Saying “very happy to see an African woman at the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO)”, the head of the community executive guaranteed that “Europe fully supports her”. “We support WTO reform and will help you protect the rules-based multilateral trading system,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed head of the WTO, becoming the first woman and the first African woman to lead the organization.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

WTO members have just agreed to appoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next WTO Director General. The decision was taken by consensus at a special meeting of the General Council that was held, ”the organization said a few minutes after the start of the meeting.

The official will take office on March 1 and her term, which can be renewed, will expire on August 31, 2025. In a statement released to the press in Brussels, European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said that The EU “welcomes the decision taken by the members of the WTO”.

“Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will innovate as the first woman and the first African woman to occupy this post,” added the Latvian official. Recalling having supported the Nigerian candidacy from the start, Valdis Dombrovskis added that “the EU is now looking forward to working closely with it to lead the much needed reform of the institution”.

The WTO must be reformulated with updated rules adapted to the world, focused on the sustainable and digital transformations of the global economy ”, he concluded.

According to Valdis Dombrovskis, next Thursday the EU will present a “detailed plan” on the reform of the WTO, a document which will serve as a basis for dialogue within the organization.