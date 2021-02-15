Cape Green. National economy with “worst performance” ever due to Covid-19 – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Banco de Cabo Verde (BCV) points out that the national economy experienced the “worst performance” in recent history in 2020, with a 15% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) recorded until September, due to consequences of the pandemic.

The finding appears in the final communiqué, made public on Monday, of the regular meeting in February of the Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) of the BCV, which decided to propose to the board of directors of the central bank “to maintain the current stance of monetary policy ”.

Reflecting the impacts of measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19, Cape Verde’s economy will have recorded the worst performance in its recent history, ”admitted the BCV, in a press release signed by the new governor of the institution , Óscar Santos, who took office in January. .

The press release of the CPM meeting, which took place on February 12, concluded that the 15% drop in volume of Cape Verde’s GDP in the three quarters of 2020 is explained “in particular because of the strongly negative performance of the branches of transport, accommodation and catering. , commerce, real estate and other services ”on the supply side.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

On the demand side, performance “was determined by the negative contributions of net exports and final consumption expenditure”.

However, the outlook is slightly positive, according to the BCV: “For the fourth quarter, the available economic activity trend indicators indicate a slight recovery in aggregate demand compared to the third quarter”.

In assessing and recommending that the stance of monetary policy be maintained, with incentives for banks, the PMO said that “it has taken into account recent macroeconomic developments, as well as the effects of the monetary and financial measures adopted. », Since April 2020, to mitigate the effects of the global health crisis.

The BCV admitted in November that the expected recession for 2020 would be deeper, and could reach a contraction of 11% of GDP, due to the risks that the Cape Verdean economy is still facing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the forecast of the Monetary Policy Report released at the time, the central bank also referred to a more modest economic recovery in 2021, which would represent perhaps only 3% of GDP, due to the same risks, especially in the delay. the resumption of tourism in the archipelago, still conditioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the estimate published in November, the BCV reported, in the base scenario, a recession of 8.1%, which could reach 10.9% of GDP in the worst case scenario, while for 2021 the growth could oscillate between 3.0 and 5.1%.

These forecasts contrast with the official expectations of the Cape Verdean government, in the state budget for 2021, which already admitted a historic recession, between 6.8% and 8.5% of GDP in 2020, and economic growth of 4, 5% this year, if international the mismatch is confirmed.

Cape Verde is economically dependent on tourism, which accounts for 25% of GDP, but the sector has been at a standstill since March 19, when international commercial flights were suspended, to contain Covid-19 transmission.

Among several risks weighing on economic performance, the central bank points to the effects on tourist demand in December 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021, due to the second wave of contagion by Covid-19 in the main countries emitting tourists in Cape Town. Green, especially Europeans.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,400,543 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 108.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.