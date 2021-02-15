Presidency of the EU. A liberal initiative asks the government to agree between Beijing and Brussels to depend on respect for human rights – Observer …

The Liberal Initiative delivered on Monday a draft resolution to recommend to the Portuguese government that the ratification of the investment agreement between Beijing and Brussels depends on respect for human rights in the country.

In the text submitted this Monday to the Assembly of the Republic, which has no legal force, the sole member of the Liberal Initiative, João Cotrim de Figueiredo, recommends that “any agreement between the European Union and China must guarantee respect for human rights. and the work “.

Since one of the objectives of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union program is to finalize the investment agreement with China, it is up to the Portuguese government to ensure that these safeguards are included in the final document, ”he says. .

João Cotrim de Figueiredo warns that in China “fundamental and indisputable respect for human rights in practice does not exist”, stressing that according to “new reports obtained by the BBC, Uyghur women detained in” Chinese “re-education camps in the Xinjiang region, they are the target of systematic sexual abuse, mass rape, torture and forced sterilization.”

The Chinese regime is using the pretext of “re-educating the people” to keep more than a million people in these concentration camps. As long as this situation continues, neither Portugal nor the European Union will have to sign an agreement with China, ”he defends himself.

For the Liberal MP, in the agreement which has not yet been ratified, it is also “essential to ensure that European companies compete on an equal footing when operating in China, and vice versa,” and that there be transparency on the support and subsidies that companies benefit from Chinese state-owned enterprises ”.

According to data from the European Commission, the EU is the main importer in China. We need to use this economic weight with China to make sure it respects the human and labor rights of all citizens. Without their respect, this investment agreement must not be implemented, ”concludes the Liberal MP in the text.

At the end of 2020, Brussels and Beijing reached a preliminary consensus for an EU-China comprehensive investment agreement, after seven years of negotiations (started in November 2013).

The objective is, through this investment agreement, to mutually protect European investments in China and Chinese investments in the EU, that is to say to make it easier for European investors to buy stakes in Chinese enterprises, so that it becomes a reciprocal relationship.

China’s low labor standards, and in particular the issue of forced labor, have been the main obstacle for several EU member states to reaching a deal with Beijing.

The text of the agreement must now be finalized by the parties and approved by the Council (Member States) and the European Parliament.