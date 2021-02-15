Professional Prohibition as a Permanent Condition: Altmaier’s Coronic Policy? Ludwig Ehrhard turned in his grave – the economy

Peter Altmaier is a relaxed and friendly man with a sense of humor. As for the requirements in the office, it is classified as “field”. It sounds like a problem-solving and problem-solving skill. This Tuesday, 40 representatives of the association will answer whether Altmaier is a good minister of the economy. Their reactions to the latest resolution on the lock-up by the Prime Minister do not send a good signal: Despair and bitterness shape ever larger areas of the economy.

Altmaier’s guests get rid of their displeasure and listen again to his promises to help. That is the purpose of the summit of appeasement: to break the wave of outrage. Altmaier is still in office because Angela Merkel needs her long-standing, loyal “all-rounder” to prevent Friedrich Merz as Minister of Economy.

Even the most affected do not question the need for protective measures against the corona. State aid is needed to survive the ban. A perspective. However, in the fourth month of locking, it is not clear what would be possible in the fifth. The will to persevere in the retail, hospitality, travel and creative industries is slowly disappearing.

And Ludwig Erhard turns in his grave. Several doctrines of the Minister of Economic Miracles were to be hung in the ministerial office for successors. For example: Entrepreneurship is 50 percent psychology. When companies invest or consume consumers, mood also matters. Security planning is important: It is easier to spend larger amounts if there is an idea of ​​the future. Working in the mood is a task of economic policy. Instead, politicians are lowering their spirits by making headlines before Lent about the impossibility of the Easter holidays and the prohibition of occupations as a permanent condition. In the face of such chatter, Erhard would also be helpless.

Man with a bazooka: Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz Photo: dpa

Hundreds of thousands of companies and the self-employed lack understanding and compassion these weeks. Merkel’s machine ends its program and gives the impression that four or five months or more of locks are inevitable. This in turn stunned the entire industry and forced the company to give up. Despite the bazooka that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants to have billions in aid.

It wasn’t just propaganda. Federal and state governments have so far approved 80 billion euros. In addition, there is almost € 25 billion in short-term employment benefits. However, regular disbursements of November support have only been taking place since mid-January, making it the best-known example of organizational failure, which not only opposition politicians accuse of the Ministry of Economy.

Some things that were meant well are not well done. The economic stimulus package, for example: In June, a grand coalition invested two billion euros in a package for modernization and qualification projects in the automotive industry. In November, Altmaier said funding guidelines would be published “soon”. Current status: The rule is “Coming soon”. In the near future, this could also work with a policy that conveys trust for the self-employed and society.