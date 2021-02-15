Facebook is secretly preparing its networked watch

According to a recent report published by The Information, Facebook is in the process of developing a Facebook watch, its own connected watch. After connected glasses in collaboration with RayBan (announced for 2021), the social network giant wants to tackle the “smartwatch” market. Facebook is preparing a connected watch that will most likely be running Android as the first step.

Soon a Facebook watch on your wrist?

This has clearly been the group’s wish for several years: to expand its range and offer more and more networked products. In addition to working on the Facebook watch, Facebook is making advances on its own operating system to power any future device (augmented reality headset, connected watch or connected glasses). According to the information report, in addition to the obvious links to Facebook services, this smartwatch could enable users to take advantage of messaging, health and fitness features.

The Facebook watch could be linked to third-party platforms such as Peloton, a brand that relies on the attached exercise bike. Facebook could therefore offer a smartwatch with a particularly sporting vocation. Even if it’s not clear at the moment why these third-party applications would choose Facebook over Apple or Google. In any case, we see Facebook like Apple and Google looking for a way to position itself on the future medium that will replace the smartphone in a few years’ time. Many experts believe that connected watches can take this place.

Facebook’s “material ambitions” are becoming increasingly evident

It’s no longer a secret: the “material ambitions” of the social media giant are becoming increasingly evident. According to The Verge, the company has no fewer than 6,000 employees working on topics related to augmented reality and virtual reality. They are even more numerous than the employees who work on Instagram and WhatsApp, two applications that nonetheless have billions of users around the world. This is proof that Facebook relies heavily on this space and related objects.

Obviously, among the flagship acquisitions in this area, we are thinking of the acquisition of the Oculus company. The Facebook watch could contain a built-in cellular connection. The information report states that a first version of this object could hit the market as early as next year. On the flip side, as is often the case with Facebook, it’s hard to say whether these rumors will lead to a finished product … Especially given the current context and the ongoing research and trials Facebook is facing.