Cape Verde and Portugal turn the work of scientist and professor João Vário into a play – Observador

The piece “Segundo Sacrifico, an example for João Vário” will present the work of the Cape Verdean scientist and professor, in partnership between Cape Verde, with the Fladu Flá group, and Portugal, through the company UMColetivoTeatro. More than a decade after his death, the work of Cape Verdean writer, neuroscientist, scientist and professor João Vário arrives in theater, directed by Cape Verdean and Portuguese actors.

At a press conference in Praia, Culture Ministry director of arts and creative industries Adilson Gomes said the idea for the play was to bring Cape Verdean authors to the theater.

João Vário, main pseudonym of João Manuel Varela, who also signed his works as Timóteo Tio Tiofe and Geuzim Té Didial, was a Cape Verdean writer, neuroscientist, scientist and professor, born June 7, 1937 and died on September 07, 2007 Stressing that the fair will be entirely built in Cape Verde, Adilson Gomes also mentioned the creation of an “interesting precedent”, which consists in starting to collaborate between Cape Verde and other Portuguese-speaking countries.

Director Herlaudson Duarte said the play would address several issues that have to do with humanity and that concern everyone, such as inequality, disrespect, racism, colonization and decolonization.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

In a way, this show represents many themes which are very complete and which, in a certain way, we are forced to reflect, ”described the director, also indicating that the play will analyze a series of“ collective dead memories ” , but with a certain vibe in the gift.

The artistic director of the Portuguese company UMColetivoTeatro, Cátia Tirrinca, said that the choice of the direction falls on the Cape Verdean writer João Vário because they believe that his writing has the unique ability to make everyone like brothers in the world. analysis of common problems.

I think the text has the capacity not to centralize these problems in individuals, but at all levels, because they are emotional codes of rejection, of frustrations, of peripheral places, sometimes even emotional, which, instead of be called back to loneliness, are called back to a stock exchange, ”explained the director of the Elvas-based company.

Cátia Tirrinca added that the Portuguese group has always been keen to create a “collaborative process”, calling on other Cape Verdeans from the country and beyond to be part of the show. With sound design by musician and producer N’Du Carlos, stylists Mizé Varela and Ghislene Alves, and dancers Mano Preto and Heleno Barbosa, the piece will premiere on February 25 at 8:00 p.m. local (9:00 p.m. Lisbon), at the Jorge Auditorium. National Barbosa, in Praia.

The show will later be recorded and aired on Cape Verde Television (TCV) and thus reach all islands in the country, where it was not possible to perform in person, due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 and limitations. financial.