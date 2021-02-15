Portugal in a global initiative against arbitrary detentions launched by Canada – Observer

Canada has launched a global initiative, signed by some sixty countries, including Portugal, which aims to prevent states from detaining foreign nationals as a means of pressure on their diplomatic relations.

In a virtual ceremony, the Foreign Ministers of 58 countries, with Portugal bound by the European Union (EU), signed in Ottawa the “Declaration against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations”, a non-binding text that does not target any particular country, although, according to Ottawa, is a practice mainly used by China.

“The use of foreign citizens as bargaining chips to exert influence over another state is illegal. It is immoral and it must end, ”declared the head of the Canadian diplomacy, Marc Garneau, during the presentation of the declaration.

It is a necessary and urgent initiative. The practice of arbitrary detentions puts all our citizens at risk, especially those who travel, work or live abroad. This also includes those with dual citizenship who are vulnerable to arbitrary arrests and convictions by governments who intend to use them in diplomatic games, ”the document read.

“All cases of arbitrary detention, whether directed against Canadian citizens, persons with dual nationality or citizens of partner countries and other states, are unacceptable,” added Garneau. The declaration, open to anyone wishing to sign it, has already been signed by, among others, the EU, the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan or Australia. The initiative comes at a time when two Canadians have been held in China since 2018, a prison that Canada considers “arbitrary.”

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and his compatriot Michael Spavor were arrested days after Canada’s detention of Meng Wanzhou, a senior official at Chinese giant Huawey. Meng Wanzhou was arrested in early December 2018 at Vancouver Airport at the request of the United States, which intends to try her for bank fraud.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou in Canada and the two Canadians in China, accused of espionage, caused a serious diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Ottawa.