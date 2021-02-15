Presidency of the EU. European Commissioner Elisa Ferreira guarantees there is no delay in the bazooka – Observer

European Commissioner Elisa Ferreira assured on Monday, during a digital conference on the priorities of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), that there is no delay in the so-called fund European bazooka for economic recovery.

“It seems that we are all waiting for the bazooka, but there is no delay in the bazooka,” guaranteed Elisa Ferreira, responding to the question posed by the chairman of the board of directors of the Lusa agency, Nicolau Santos, regarding the forecast. that it is only at the end of this year that the savings made by Covid-19 will benefit from European aid.

The European Commissioner added that “there are packages of actions that are already underway” since April, when the European Parliament approved the modification of regulations associated with “structural funds that were not not yet completely exhausted by the Member States “.

Thus, “countries have been able to redirect these funds” from structural funds, namely the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund and the Cohesion Fund, to respond to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

This reprogramming took place in a context of historic simplification of all mechanisms and procedures “, underlined the head of the Cohesion and Reforms portfolio of the community executive, adding that” 22 billion euros have already, at this time, been reprogrammed in all Member States’.

“For the moment, in Europe, we are not expecting anything,” he reiterated, adding that with the use of these funds, “support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could be financed, masks , fans were bought. , he reinforced whether the medical personnel of the health services, the computers were bought “, that is to say” each country [as verbas] depending on what you needed ”.

Elisa Ferreira explained that the European Commission has been authorized by the Member States to “go to the market to issue a debt of around 100 billion euros” which will be distributed to the 27 “at very low interest rates and at very favorable conditions ”.

Portugal, for its part, receives credits of up to 5.9 billion euros to refinance itself and to be able to pay the dismissal, ”he added.

This European mechanism of temporary support to mitigate the risks of unemployment in the event of an emergency, called SURE, endowed with 100 billion euros, “will be extended to 750 billion euros of debt which will be presented on the financial markets as soon as the Member States will authorize the European Commission to pay off this debt ”.

“There is in fact nothing to change here in terms of the expected pace of these movements on the market”, insisted the European Commissioner, recalling that some Member States must obtain the authorization of their own parliaments to have the legitimacy of ” authorize the European Commission to issue this joint debt.

The European Commission is also waiting for the national parliaments of the 27 to approve the increase in the EU’s own resources, failing which the payment of the debt, scheduled for the period 2027 to 2057, will be made by “transfers from MP’s budgets” . States for the EU budget, ”he explained.

It will be “the first time in the history of the European Union that the Commission will obtain the authorization to issue a debt issue together”, underlined Elisa Ferreira, adding that “this is not done by putting the Commission into debt, but ensuring that the room for maneuver allows the Commission to ask Member States up to 2% of gross national income ”to finance its budget.

The Commission expects this not to happen as soon as the new own resources allow this debt to be paid in this way, ”he added.

For the European Commissioner in charge of the Cohesion and Reforms portfolio, these funds must allow “the recovery [das economias] under different conditions of the past ”, that is to say a“ greener, more digital, more regional and more united ”recovery.

Elisa Ferreira participated in the conference “The challenges of the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union”, promoted by the University of Coimbra, which also included the participation of MEP Maria Manuel Leitão Marques.