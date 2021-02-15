Cold front hits Greece causing snow in Athens – Observe

A cold front hit Greece, lowering temperatures, which reached minus 20 degrees on Monday and caused it to snow in central Athens.

Authorities called on citizens to limit their travel on the street to essentials and the main road leading north of the capital was closed due to snow.

Temperatures in parts of Kozani in northern Greece dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius, while strong northerly winds hit the Greek islands with gusts of up to 118 kilometers per hour.

There have been power cuts in the Aegean Sporades Islands, possibly due to fallen trees, and government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said work is underway to restore the ‘electricity.

Snow is forecast for Tuesday in central, southern and eastern Greece, especially in the capital Athens and on the island of Crete.

Although snow is common in northern Greece and its mountains in winter, it is rare on the islands and in central Athens.