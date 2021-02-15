Google has to pay Oxone € 1 million in damages

During the February 10, 2021 ruling announced by Legalis.net, the Paris Commercial Court ordered Google Ireland to pay Oxone one million euros for the damage caused by the interruption to online advertising. In fact, the phone directory company, which works with 118 numbers, was wrongly discriminated against by Google, which refused to show its advertisement on the search engine.

A priori harmless advertising that did not convince Google

Oxone previously provided information service by phone 118 based on surcharge numbers. The SME used Google services to get known and to spread its advertisements on the internet. However, since 2018, Google had refused to distribute Oxone ads on its search engine several times. The American giant challenged overly recurring complaints from Internet users who felt hurt by advertisements that led them to a paid service, generating large and unforeseen bills.

A tightening of the Google Ads Terms of Service caused Oxone to close its doors

In March 2020, Google only decided to change and improve the terms of service of its advertising service, much to the desperation of Oxone, which was categorically denied delivery of its sponsored ads. A major flaw for this small company that took delivery a few months later.

The Paris Commercial Court contradicts Google’s decisions

In financial difficulties, the Oxone company took action against Google by appealing to the French courts. The SME sees itself unfairly discriminated against by the American giant, which it believes is abusing its power and control over online advertising.

The Paris Commercial Court has agreed with Oxone and confirmed that Google’s restrictions were not adequately justified. The commercial court condemns Google, all the more convinced that the Californian company was simultaneously publishing a similar and competing service called Click to Call. An event that still leaves doubts about its really good times in terms of advertising dissemination.

Google announces an objection and continues its defense by pointing out that telephone information service providers are often carriers of fraudulent activity and that their advertising service is primarily intended to protect users. Therefore, the development of more and more advanced advertising tools continues. After an initial conviction of 150 million euros in 2019 for a dominant position in advertising, the American giant appears to be holding onto its leading positions in the SEA (advertising in search engines) for a long time to come. Is Google Really Too Powerful?