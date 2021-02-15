The Guinean government wants to improve mobility with Cape Verde – Observer

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau (MNE) defended an “appropriate model” of mobility with Cape Verde, taking into account historical, political and diplomatic relations. “Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde are important because of the historical, political and diplomatic relations that we currently have, to have a model adapted to our reality”, declared Susy Barbosa, questioned on the subject.

The Guinean MNE was speaking at the end of a meeting with his Cape Verdean counterpart, Rui Alberto Figueiredo Soares, who will pay an official visit to Bissau until Wednesday. According to the High Authority of Immigration of Cape Verde, the Guinean community residing in this country is more expressive, but faces problems of access to regularization and documentation services.

My counterpart said he will look into this issue and see how they can facilitate the integration of Guineans in Cape Verde as well as mobility between the two countries, ”said Susy Barbosa.

The head of Cape Verdean diplomacy declared that the conditions of Guineans in Cape Verde “deserve the full attention of the authorities” of his country and referred the news to the visit to Guinea-Bissau of the Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia, planned in March. Another important issue for Rui Alberto Figueiredo Soares is cooperation at company level.

“We intend to effectively develop successful commercial activities, some of which are already underway, but we want to deepen them and, above all, to guarantee the necessary conditions for this economic cooperation to take place successfully between our two countries”, he declared.

