Google has been fined 1.1 million euros in France for deceptive marketing practices after creating and posting a star rating for hotels according to its own criteria and algorithms in parallel with the official rating.

“We have made a commitment to the General Directorate for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) and have made the necessary changes to reflect only the French classification of hotels on search engines and Google maps “, a spokesperson for the company told EFE. it is not a condemnation, but an agreement.

In France, hotel stars are awarded by the National Tourism Development Agency (Atout).

In 2019, the prosecution opened an investigation after several hotel complaints were lodged criticizing a misleading classification of tourist accommodation.

The DGCCRF investigation “demonstrated the misleading nature of the classification of hotels by the Internet giant, in particular on its search engine,” the entity said in a statement sent to the French press on Monday.

In the press release, the fraud prevention service indicates that Google Ireland and Google France have corrected their practices and that after an agreement with the Paris prosecutor’s office, they agreed to pay 1.1 million euros in compensation.

According to the survey, in 30% of cases, the Google ranking displayed in the search engine, in map applications and in its hotel reservation section, did not match the star rating established by Atout.

Since September 2019, Google has reintroduced Trump’s star rating on its server, rather than its own ranking based on “personal criteria”, according to the survey, which denounces a practice particularly harmful to consumers and misleading on services it offers. can expect accommodation.

According to Google, prior to this change, the rating reflected a rating assigned based on various information from third parties and available online, whereas it is now based solely on information from Trump.

The American giant had to pay 150 million euros in December 2019 for having imposed opaque rules on its advertisers on search engines, abusing its dominant position in the market.

He also had to spend nearly a billion euros to put an end to a tax dispute he had opened in France for irregularities in corporate tax between 2011 and 2014, a figure that the French government has deemed “record”.