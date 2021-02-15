A free tool for listening to articles such as podcasts

Reading articles is good, but it takes time. Depending on everyone’s habits, some take the liberty of reading slots during the day, others just read the headings. Reading is a hands-on activity, but all you have to do is focus on reading. Indeed, it seems difficult to read while exercising or cooking. Fortunately, with the voice and audio trend, there are solutions!

This provides audio blogs with Send As Podcast. This free Chrome extension turns any article published on the web into an audio article. Podcast or clubhouse lovers will be happy to find out that way while doing something else. The Send as Podcast Extension was developed by Eric and Kyle. The former launched Y Translator, an NLP-based SaaS, and Kyle is currently at Harvard. After several tests on Paul Graham’s podcast essays, they decided to create a tool that would allow them to listen to any article on the internet.

Read articles off the screens

Once the extension is activated, all you have to do is go to an article, click on the extension, and hit the “Listen in Browser” button. Then a player appears with an example of an article followed by the article in question. The reading speed can also be accelerated (8 options are available). If you have multiple articles to listen to, great. They all appear on the waiting list and follow one another.

Articles can also be listened to through applications such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Podcast Republic, Downcast … everything except Spotify, Stitcher, Pandora, TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

Depending on the operating system and device, different options are available and the settings are detailed.

The voice reading the articles is either male or female. A bit of a robot, sure, but the tool remains very practical. Among the supported languages ​​we find: English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Polish, Portuguese … The possibilities are numerous.

A beta application is currently available for iOS and one will be released shortly for Android.