Pictures. It looks like an ice rink, but it’s the Allianz Arena painted white (which was unlucky for Bayern) – Observe

“Snow falls in New York” is what the song says, but in light of the events, it might be better to change the lyrics to “snow falls in Munich” – or more precisely at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich’s stadium was painted white on Monday to bring the current Bundesliga champions to match (with two twists) with the current 16th place in the German league, Arminia.

It looks like the snow was unlucky for Bayern Munich, who ended up drawing with Arminia by 3 × 3. Despite this, Hans-Dieter Flick’s side managed to reverse the result twice.

The snow did not stop during the match and the visitors took the lead after 9 minutes on a goal from Michel Vlap. The moment the player took to the ground in celebration was one of the few glimpses of the green from the field. Arminia extended the lead in the 37th minute by Amos Pieper.

In the second half, Bayern managed to reduce the handicap to 2 × 1 by Lewandowski in the 48th minute, but a minute later a bucket of cold water (even more than snow) fell on the team – Arminia extended the advantage to 3 × 1. Austria’s Christian Gebauer was the visitors’ third goal scorer.

But Bayern showed no sign of wanting to give up, and in the 57th minute they made the game come alive again with a goal from Corentin Tolisso. And he cheered him on even more over 69 minutes with a goal from Alphonso Davies, setting the 3 × 3, which turned out to be the end result.

At the head of the German league, with 49 points, the team coached by Hans-Dieter Flick had already won five consecutive matches, but ended up drawing against the city team of Bielefeld, who are 16th and risk to go down. the division.

When the game started it was 1 ° C in Munich. The temperature can reach, this Monday, down to – 8 ºC in the city located in the south of the country.