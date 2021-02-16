The middle Empire. And fear. – Observer

Xi Jinping, the undisputed Chinese leader, had fun testing the rest of the world. While the pandemic we are experiencing today is not entirely your responsibility – I mean the late disclosure of data to WHO – that does not mean that many of the other global issues, most of which are overlooked, are. not.

Anyone interested in geopolitics and history will certainly list a few crucial points which, to a greater or lesser extent, have the ability to trigger a military crisis (not to use the word “war”). China, the great economic rival of the United States, has waited patiently in recent years for a lag that would allow it to achieve the status of the largest nation in the world. The Covid-19 crisis, which continues to plague Western countries, was the perfect time. There are two points that explain it:

1. China is made up of several regions, languages ​​and dialects, with more than a billion inhabitants and surrounded by multiple border countries with which it maintains extremely troubled relations. One of the semi-autonomous regions that are part of the Chinese Monumental Geographical Area is Xinjiang Province. This province, composed mainly of Muslim population, formed by the Uyghur people, is the target of relentless persecution by the Chinese central government. The problems in this region date back to the 1930s and 1940s of the last century. However, in mid-2009, following several riots against Chinese policy, tension increased dramatically, resulting in the deaths of 200 Uyghurs. The Uyghur people, who have already twice declared their independence from East Turkestan state through rebellion, are back in the news for the worst reasons. Beijing has several disagreements with several of its neighbors. It turns out that Xinjiang is essential for Chinese defense policy, as it borders on eight countries, thus defending the capital from (potential) foreign military assault. Its importance is due, at the same time, to the fact that this territory is rich in natural resources, as well as to one of the largest Chinese military bases.

In recent years, China has built nearly 400 detention camps in this province. The United Nations has already declared that more than a million Uyghurs, members of a Muslim minority, are detained. As usual, Xi Jinping dismisses all charges against him, saying these camps are nothing more than re-education camps – a slight resemblance to the speech used by the Nazis, right? Cheeky. All over the world there are organizations calling for the liberation of the Muslim minority, such as the “Uyghur World Congress” in Germany. But the truth is that the lack of Western political will to stop Beijing’s extremism, coupled with the organizational difficulty of these people to make themselves heard in the “media”, are an obstacle to the defense of human rights which are set up each day concerned. in this region.

2. The days when China was a maritime power are over. Lately he’s been trying to be it again. According to some studies, it will take about 25 years for China to achieve a naval fleet that will allow them to “face” the US Navy. In this context, and thanks to colossal investments in (maritime) defense, China has made many technological and military advances, with the ambition to control the seas that surround its coasts. One of the main objectives of strengthening its navy is linked to the situation in Taiwan. China has controlled the Taiwan region on several occasions since the 18th century, but during the 20th century it only ruled between 1945-1949. Yet Beijing arrogates the territory as its twenty-third province. However, during the Cold War Taiwan succeeded in making the United States its allies and from there emerged one of the most valuable aids in combating Chinese intentions: fully trained and state funded armed forces. United. Indeed, the most important factor of the alliance is that if China invades Taiwan, the United States, under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, is forced into the conflict to its aid. However, if Taiwan declares an act of war, the Americans are under no obligation to intervene.

In recent weeks, Beijing has tested Joe Biden’s new administration, stepped up military activities, and is training very close to Taiwan’s maritime jurisdiction. This provocation, common in power transitions in North America, was viewed in a very negative light by POTUS, which quickly sent an American fleet to promote “freedom out of the water”. This Chinese attitude has reinforced their expansionist and totalitarian position vis-à-vis their neighbors: they are, once again, determined to reclaim what is theirs and, in Beijing’s eyes, Taiwan is Chinese property.

China is positioned, as its entire philosophical history demonstrates, at a different level, but not higher, compared to other countries. He presents a vision of society that is completely different from that of the West, considering that the collective feeling is above the individual. Unfortunately, since the rise of Mao’s communism, and despite all the advances in recent years, China continues to pose a great threat to human rights, as is the case for prisons in Xinjiang province. , as well as an expansionary threat as it gains more. and more economic and military relevance.

As Tim Marshall would say, “For Beijing, unity and economic progress are a much higher priority than democratic principles.” The West has a duty to be aware.

