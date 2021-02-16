South African Anti-Corruption Commission calls for the arrest of former President Zuma – Observer

The commission of inquiry into major corruption in South Africa during Jacob Zuma’s tenure will institute legal proceedings, including jail time, against the former head of state for failure to uphold justice, said Monday the manager.

The law is clear and the commission considers Mr. Zuma’s conduct to be very serious. In this situation, the commission will ask the Constitutional Court, which has decided that he should appear, to order the arrest of Mr. Zuma or to impose a fine on him, ”Judge Raymond Zondo said in a statement on Monday. 30 minutes to the country.

The South African judge and the current vice president of justice in South Africa, who heads the commission of inquiry investigating grand corruption in the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma, said that “all South Africans are equal before the law ”, stressing that“ There are no rules for some and no rules for others ”.

This is very serious, because if this is authorized, there will be chaos in the courts (…) and very little of our democracy will remain, ”Judge Raymond Zondo underlined.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who avoided appearing before the commission of inquiry, was scheduled to appear on Monday and through February 19, according to Zondo.

However, the former South African head of state informed by letter to the commission on Monday that he would not appear to testify before the commission of inquiry due to a request made to the South African court to challenge its convocation.

“Appearing before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in these circumstances would undermine and invalidate the request for review of his decision not to appear,” said the letter sent by lawyers for the South African head of state, quoted by the South African press.

Earlier this month, Zuma said he would rather be arrested than cooperate with the commission of inquiry when it is chaired by Vice President of Justice Raymond Zondo.

Jacob Zuma said in a press release that he will remain “dissenting” as he did during apartheid, stressing that he will not comply with the Constitutional Court ruling which recently forced him to appear. before the commission of inquiry headed by judge Raymond Zondo.

On January 28, the South African Constitutional Court ordered Jacob Zuma to testify before the so-called “Zondo Commission of Inquiry”.

Zuma testified only once before the commission chaired by Judge Raymond Zondo, in July 2019, but withdrew after a few hours, considering that he was treated as an “accused” and not as a witness.

Involved in scandals, the former president (2009-2018) was forced to resign and was replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa, who promised to eradicate corruption in the country.

The commission of inquiry, which initially planned to complete its work in March, will have to request an extension of its mandate, due to the delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organization has so far heard from dozens of ministers, former ministers and other officials, businessmen and senior officials who have exposed the “corrupt era” marked by Zuma’s presidency.