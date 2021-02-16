Convergence of crises in Mozambique requires more support, defends International Red Cross – Observer

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, told Lusa that the convergence of crises in Mozambique requires more support from donors in the country, in which the institution will strengthen the operation this year. .

Traditional donors are now paying close attention to Covid-19 and major crises such as those in Syria, Ethiopia and a couple of places other than Mozambique – and let’s face it: although the situation in Mozambique is dire due to convergence [de problemas], in terms of numbers, there are other places that have more displaced people, ”said the official, who is finishing a three-day visit to the country. “But I think that’s not how we should think,” he retorted, appealing.

Peter Maurer said he was “deeply convinced” that it is important that “all efforts are made to convince donors that this crisis is very important and that we must look at it through the convergence of different crises, such as the climate change, poverty, violence. and Covid -19 gathered in one place, ”he stressed.

Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world, with disastrous rainy seasons, especially since 2019, and where an armed insurgency in the north has developed over the past three years, causing a humanitarian crisis with more two thousand dead and 560 thousand displaced. To compound the problem, the Covid-19 pandemic has spread, with more cases, hospitalizations and deaths in January alone than in all of 2020 – the country has a cumulative total of 535 deaths, 50,265 cases (63% cured) and 294 hospitalized.

In this scenario, Peter Maurer announced that the organization will “increase its humanitarian response” in Mozambique during this year. In the case of Cabo Delgado, in addition to meeting basic needs, the ICRC plans to rehabilitate nine health centers serving around 175,400 patients, supporting hospitals specializing in the treatment of traumatic wounds and supporting a treatment center for Covid-19 patients.

The northern province lost 39 of 55 health facilities in nine districts affected by armed conflict and 686 health workers fled their workplaces due to insecurity, according to ICRC data. There will also be increased training and education for the Mozambican defense and security forces, after being criticized for alleged human rights violations, especially over the past year.