Stoltenberg to present defense ministers with proposals to project NATO’s future – Observe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that he will present the first proposals emerging from the NATO 2030 process to Alliance defense ministers, in order to open “a new chapter in transatlantic relations”.

We have a unique opportunity to revitalize and strengthen the transatlantic bond: we have the new Biden administration, which is firmly committed to working together for North America and Europe, (…) and we are facing new challenges which we can only face together. No nation, no continent can face them alone, ”said Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference ahead of the summit which brings together, between Wednesday and Thursday, the Alliance’s defense ministers.

In this context, during the meeting, Stoltenberg will announce to ministers his first proposals resulting from the NATO 2030 reflection process, an agenda that he describes as “ambitious”, and which will serve to project the future of the Alliance and define a new concept strategy for BORN.

Among the measures he presented at the press conference, and which form part of this strategy, Stoltenberg stressed that he “strongly believes” that the Alliance must address issues that are important to the security of the Allies but which do not are not always “purely military”. . Thus, he said he will propose that the Alliance also begin to organize summits that bring together not only the ministers of defense, foreign affairs or leaders of the respective member states, but also “interior ministers, or national security advisers ”.

To this aspect, which he called “internal consultation”, Stoltenberg added the need to coordinate “more closely” with the Alliance’s external partners, in order to “respond to the consequences of a rising China and a Russia more assertive ”. “Working with similar democracies is part of strengthening our political agenda and our consultations within NATO,” he said.

The Secretary General also said that in addition to the commitment made by Member States in 2014 to set aside 2% of GDP for the defense budget, he will also propose that Allies increase their contributions to the Alliance, as he finds it “unfair” that the countries which are providing “troops, planes and ships” for NATO defense and deterrence activities, have not yet “covered all the costs”.

I think we should change that, so that NATO contributes and covers these costs, in part because by paying more for things together, we demonstrate our commitment to Article 5. [o princípio que requer que os Estados-membros auxiliem outro Aliado em caso de ataque] and with deterrence and defense activities which, in turn, will strengthen our cohesion and our political unity, because our political unity is based on our commitment to defend and protect each other ”, he stressed.

Another of the measures highlighted by the official was the need to “preserve the technological advance of the Alliance”, which he will do through the proposal to create a “NATO Defense Innovation Initiative” , which will aim to “promote interoperability and stimulate the transatlantic defense innovation cooperation”.

Stoltenberg also welcomed the entry into office of the Biden administration, noting that since the new president was elected he had already had the opportunity to speak to him twice, the latter, both times, having demonstrated ” very clearly “and” very strongly “the” importance of rebuilding alliances and strengthening NATO “.

“Therefore, we now have the opportunity to rebuild our alliances and I look forward to doing everything together,” he said. When asked if he considered his agenda too ambitious, Stoltenberg said he was “optimistic”.

I am optimistic because NATO has always been able to adapt and change as the world changes. Now we have to change it again and I am convinced that NATO will prove that we are able to do it, ”he stressed.

NATO Defense Ministers meet this Wednesday and Thursday, at the top of the table, in addition to the Secretary General’s proposals in the framework of the NATO 2030 process, to discuss the Alliance’s missions in Afghanistan and Iraq .