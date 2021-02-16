Presidency of the EU. Gentiloni confident of early disbursement of funds before summer – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The European Commissioner for the Economy said he believed the first stimulus funds would be disbursed “before the summer break”, but stressed that this goal was “a challenge” that requires the commitment of member states.

Speaking at the press conference at the end of a Eurogroup meeting, Paolo Gentiloni, asked about the approval schedule for national recovery and resilience plans, began by recalling that “this week, the final regulation of the recovery and resilience mechanism enters into force, so that from next week the Commission’s discussions with Member States, who can start submitting their formal plans, can move forward.

Stressing that, “in theory, the Commission has two months” to assess the plans and recommend their adoption to the Council, and that “after that the Council has one month” to comment, which means that, “in theory, it is a maximum period of three months “for the approval of the plans since their formal presentation, Gentiloni said the idea is to accelerate this timeline.” Can this period be shortened? I think it is in the interest of all, but without weakening the quality of the plans, ”he said, referring to the fact that they must be“ validated ”by the community executive and approved, by qualified majority, by the Council.

Gentiloni, however, warned of “other problems” which could make the timetable unworkable and which should not be underestimated, namely “the conclusion of the process of ratification of the decision on own resources”, which should be completed by the 27 Member States. , so that the Commission can raise the 750 billion euros that will finance the recovery plan on the market.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

So if you want a forecast from me, yes, we can certainly make the first disbursements before the summer break, but we have to speed up the ratification process. We can do it, but it is a challenge, ”added the Italian official, who in recent weeks urged member states to complete the ratification of the decision to increase own resources.

The informal forum of euro area finance ministers, which was once again held “at a distance”, preceded the Council of the EU Finance Minister (Ecofin) on Tuesday, also hosted by videoconference and chaired, since Lisbon, by Minister João Leão.

The strong impact of the new wave in Portugal is a challenge for the economy, according to Brussels

Current president of the Ecofin Council, Leão will give his European counterparts an overview of the processes of preparation of the national recovery and resilience plans, through which the 27 will have access to the funds of the recovery package for Europe in order to overcome the difficulties socio-economic. crisis caused by the pandemic.

After, last Friday, the regulation of the recovery and resilience mechanism was finally signed – during a ceremony at the European Parliament, in Brussels, in which the Prime Minister, António Costa, representing the Council, participated, the 27 will be Tuesday “exchange views on the priorities of national recovery and resilience plans, after a presentation by the Portuguese presidency”, according to the agenda of the meeting.

The Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU is also expected to take stock of the national ratifications of the decision on own resources, which must be ratified by the 27 so that the European Commission can go to the markets to raise the 750 billion d ‘euros of debt to finance the stimulus package “NextGenreationEU”.

Once the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism regulation is signed, it remains to be published in the EU Official Journal, which should take place this week, so that Member States can start formally submitting their respective national plans to the Commission. European Union, for subsequent approval by the Council. António Costa said on Friday he hoped that by the end of April some plans had already been approved.

To date, 19 Member States have already submitted their draft national recovery and resilience plans to the European Commission, with Portugal among the first to do so, on October 15, making the creation of social responses a priority, with the bet on the national health service and housing, and the promotion of employment through more investment and skills.

Endowed with € 672.5 billion in grants and loans, the recovery and resilience mechanism is the main element of the recovery plan agreed in 2020 by the EU to tackle the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19, the “NextGenerationEU”, with a total allocation of 750 billion euros, including grants and loans.

The process of ratifying the decision to increase own resources is slower, as only six Member States have done so, including Portugal, but Costa revealed during the press conference in the European Parliament that he had received other Member States the “guarantee that by the beginning of April” everyone will have ratified it.